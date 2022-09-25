Guest commentary: Hispanics: Setting the record straight during Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month is observed Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. Who are the Hispanics? An internet search provides a starting point, those “whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.”

Ethnicity is defined by language, countries and cultures of origin, immigration experiences, and shared identities. Hispanic heritage is integral and evident in the ethnic patch-quilt of United States society and history.

First, Spanish footprints in North America came earlier than English or other European presence. In 1570, 36 years before the founding of colonial Jamestown, Spanish Jesuit priests planted a mission to the local Indians in coastal Virginia. The Spanish named it la Bahía de Santa María, today’s Chesapeake Bay. During the 1520s, Spanish navigators and explorers had already mapped New England’s coast from Cape Cod to Bangor. All this, eighty years before John Smith sailed the Atlantic and met Pocahontas.

Spanish King Philip II’s (1527—1598) imperial plan aimed to claim and control the Americas, competing with other European powers. “Hacer las Américas” (“creating Americas” ) expressed dreams of God, gold, and glory, including Hernán Cortez reaching Baja California in 1535, Pedro Mendez de Avilés 1565 founding of St. Augustine, Florida, and Cabeza de Vaca’s encounter with American Indians following his 1528 Galveston shipwreck. Much later, in 1776, the Presidio of San Francisco was established as a Spanish military outpost as the United States colonies began the war for independence.

Second, Spanish is the second most common language in the United States. Thirteen percent of the U.S. population speaks Spanish at home, about forty-one million, with twelve million bilingual Spanish speakers.

The U.S. has the second largest Spanish speaking population globally, second only to Mexico and ahead of Spain. Spanish linguistic roots are also evidenced in the names of so many places – Santa Fe, Las Vegas, El Paso, Los Angeles, Arizona, California, and Florida, just to name a few.

Third, let statistics speak. One-fourth of Californians, one-third of Arizonans and two-fifths of Texans have Hispanic identities. Hispanics are 18% of Kenoshans, around the national average, higher than Wisconsin’s 6.6% and 3.5% in 2000. Twenty-eight percent of K-12 U.S. students have Hispanic ancestry, compared to 46% White and 15% Black student shares. Hispanics are often lumped together as a race.

Actually, Hispanics are known as “the cosmic race” — they may be Brown, White and Black. One-third of the U.S. Hispanic population was born outside the country. Around 60% have Mexican and 15% percent have Puerto Rican ancestries. Caribbean, Central and South American ethnicities are increasing.

Generation also matters. Sixty-three percent are first-generation immigrants, who tend to be poorer and slower to acquire English fluency. Among second generation Hispanics, those born in the United States or who came as children, 42% have at least some college education, compared with 16% among the first generation.

Fourth, Hispanics are makers, not takers. Negative stereotypes include undocumented immigrants draining jobs and public funds, threats from foreign shores. Donald Trump announced in 2016 “They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.” Yet, violent interracial crime statistics show Hispanics are 18% of attackers, equivalent to their population share. Less than 1% of all news in the U.S. is about Hispanics, but 66% of those accounts focus on crime, poverty and welfare.

In reality, Hispanics are vital to the nation’s economic present and future, annually adding 2.7 trillion dollars to GDP and spending two trillion dollars, also adding 86% of all new businesses over the past decade. Hispanics are mostly law-abiding legal residents and citizens, paying taxes and voting in elections.

Hispanic Heritage Month is an opportunity to listen and learn, to speak the truth. In celebrating Hispanic heritage, we revisit history, appreciate the Spanish language, consider evidence, hear diverse voices, and unpack stereotypes. Let’s continue to weave the American tapestry, recognizing Hispanic contributions and potential.