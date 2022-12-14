Guest commentary: Holding Up a Corner in Kenosha

On Aug. 9, 2014, Ferguson, Mo., erupted in outrage after the shooting death of a young black man, Michael Brown, by a white policeman.

The nation watched the story unfold. Ferguson was on fire. No one really knew what to do as things went from bad to worse. The leadership of the Rev. Dr. F. Willis Johnson, a pastor at a Methodist church near the police station was called for in those critical days during and after the event. He admits he met many moments where he did not know what to do or how to act. He drew on his Faith to get him through.

Eventually things calmed down. But the core problem did not go away.

Does this sound familiar to Kenoshans?

How do we even start on the problems associated with racism? Racism acts at the personal, social, and institutional level of our lives. How do you/we resolve these pervasive and often unconscious practices that occur on so many levels?

In Ferguson, the Rev. Johnson undertook development of a robust workshop that would help individuals and Christian congregations address the matters of race. He named the curriculum “Holding Up Your Corner”, (HUYC) in reference to Mark 2:1-5. This is the story of those who brought a paralyzed man to Christ on a mat at Capernaum. The analogy is that we must each carry our corner of the social “mat” to the peace and direction of the Divine.

Johnson highlights two features of that story. First, four ordinary people rose to the occasion; they held up their “corner” in their own little world. Seeing a need, they met it. They helped their neighbor see God.

Second, they acted. In fact, the Bible says they even took the roof off the hut in order to lower the paralyzed man to Christ’s presence. Above and beyond.

In Kenosha, members of the First United Methodist Church found Rev. Johnson’s HUYC curriculum as they searched for a way to address the problem of racism within their faith-based context. And so they bravely and prayerfully studied the materials together just before Easter this year. Parishioners met after the regular Sunday services, shared a meal, watched the videos, had the discussions, did the exercises Johnson developed. About 50 individuals participated in the classes, and my husband and I had the privilege of attending. The program was well accepted, and the congregation decided to move forward along this path.

In the following months, FUMC accepted a six week “Racial Justice Prayer and Action Challenge” within the larger Methodist denomination. (www.firstumckenosha.org/post/racial-justice-prayer-action-challenge-june-19th-24th). These weeks of community worship, study, and prayer resulted in action steps. Efforts are currently underway to reach for a deeper and greater participation in the Kenosha community, building a reading library, and starting a future book group focusing on healing racial matters.

From my perspective, FUMC has started to build the capacity we will all need to help us heal individually and as a community. We can get out of our own little corner. By exploring our hearts, minds, and habits, by humbly engaging in difficult conversations, by pursuing spiritual solutions to our societal challenges, we might build more momentum towards establishing justice.

Book clubs and prayers may seem to be small steps, but steadily applied in the group setting, they augment the understanding, empathy, courage, and many other traits that will be needed along the long road to justice. Kenosha (and the world) may be quiet, but the problem of racism has not gone away. It is dormant.

In observance of Rev. Martin Luther King Day weekend, the FUMC arranged for a visit from the Rev. Johnson that was open to the community. He will lead a workshop on Saturday, Jan. 14, “It’s Our Duty: Being Just in Troubling Times”. Then, on Sunday, Jan. 15, he will lead regular worship services at FUMC in Kenosha on “Good Trouble: Micah 6:8”. Receptions will follow each service. On Sunday evening he will address the Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church with “Injustice of ‘Just Us’ Theology”.

These events are open to those interested from all backgrounds. Details will be updated at www.firstumckenosha.org as they become available. For more information contact Pastor Susan Sumwalt-Patterson at First United Methodist Church-Kenosha, 262-658-3213.

Five years later, photos reflect some of the changes in Ferguson Michael Brown Five Years Later Photo Gallery Michael Brown Five Years Later Photo Gallery Michael Brown Five Years Later Photo Gallery Michael Brown Five Years Later Photo Gallery Michael Brown Five Years Later Photo Gallery Michael Brown Five Years Later Photo Gallery Michael Brown Five Years Later Photo Gallery Michael Brown Five Years Later Photo Gallery