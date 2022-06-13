Guest commentary: Juneteenth: An emancipation with twists and turns

On June 17, 2021, President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans.

On Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing enslaved people in all states. However, Texas, the most remote state of the former Confederacy, witnessed slower and more inconsistent enforcement of the Proclamation, not becoming an official slave-free state until June 19, 1865. That day, U.S. Major General Gordon Granger performed a public reading, “Order Number 3,” announcing Lincoln’s Proclamation.

On the first anniversary of the Juneteenth holiday, however, questions remain.

Why wasn’t Jan. 1, when legalized slavery ended, made an emancipation holiday instead of June 19? Why did it take 158 years to become a federal holiday? Is Juneteenth for all Americans or just descendants of slaves?

This history is not a straight line from darkness to light, rather, doubling backward and inching forward through sacrifice and struggle.

Since 1865, the Texas island city of Galveston has celebrated Juneteenth with local flavor – picnics, fishing, and baseball games. Formerly enslaved people and their descendants would make their pilgrimage to Galveston, which embodied freedom and hope for equality. The annual celebration became “Jubilee Day” in 1866 and Juneteenth in the 1890s. With support from the Freedmen’s Bureau and beyond Galveston, Juneteenth moved toward broader acceptance in American culture, but then it was halted.

Restrictive legislation in southern states following Reconstruction (1865-1877), a period of racial progress, disenfranchised African-Americans and wiped out their political and economic gains. The Ku Klux Klan unleashed terror on former slaves and their descendants through lynchings and intimidation. The share-cropping system in rural southern states brought economic peonage little different from legalized slavery.

With the 1896 Plessy v. Ferguson case the Supreme Court legalized U.S. apartheid broadly, from transportation and education to miscegenation laws forbidding interracial marriage. Rigid race segregation in the South was enforced de jure, by law, and de facto, by social custom, in northern states.

The Jim Crow era pacified Whites who felt extending equality to persons of African descent threatened their dominance. The post-Plessy and pre-Civil Rights era emboldened White racism. Emancipation was made as fragile and uncertain as ever. Celebrating Juneteenth broadly was on hold from 1896 until the 1960s.

In the 21st century, hate crimes, police brutality, mass incarceration, and microaggression remain routine in daily life. Promises of racial equality remain unfulfilled. Only when we are all emancipated will Juneteenth become meaningful and relevant for all Americans.

We have wounded one another because of systemic and personal forms of oppression. Persons and communities of color may suffer more. When values are not realized for all, the powerful choose not to confront an unspeakable past and avoid questioning the present to maintain power. The benefits and spoils of racism persist as historical race inequality mutates into 21st century “white fragility,” borrowing Robin DiAngelo’s term, in part, due to inadequate racial literacy, forgetting the truth about how we got to this point.

The 158-year journey from the Emancipation to the official national holiday has traversed treacherous political landscapes and volatile race relations along the way. The ancient Hebrews wandered the desert for just forty 40 , searching for the promised land. The ancient psalmist asks “How long, Lord?” Langston Hughes lamented what happens to dreams of racial equality when delayed, a withering raisin in the sun, dried up, hopeless. Nina Simone sang at 1960s civil rights rallies, “Ooh, ooh, child, things are gonna get easier…Someday, we’ll walk in the rays of a beautiful sun.”

Juneteenth reminds us that the destinies of White, Black and all humanity are linked. Like heroes in the past who sacrificed for racial equality, extending the American Dream across segregated boundaries of race, we join hands to overcome what divides and separates us in pursuit of freedom and equality.

Mimi Yang and Wayne Thompson are professors emeritus of Carthage College in Kenosha.

