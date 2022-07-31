Guest commentary: Kenosha Mayor Antaramian on importance of Aug. 9 public safety referendum

In nine days, Kenosha residents will decide how important public safety is to our daily lives – not “if” it is important, but “how” important. August 9 is the moment for residents to act on their level of commitment to being a safe and livable community.

Kenosha voters will consider a referendum on the August 9 primary election ballot asking for a levy increase to provide Kenosha residents additional police and fire protection services. The goal is to add 10 police officers and six additional firefighters, along with the required equipment to fully provide safety services to the city. This will increase the tax levy beyond its state mandated limit by $2.5 million for additional police and fire protection services. If the referendum is approved, the owner of a $200,000 home would pay approximately $5.50 per month.

I know families are struggling in these times. But I also know that the need for public safety services in our city is increasing.

We share good news regularly about the exciting growth in Kenosha, whether it is the revitalization and transformation of our neighborhoods through the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood (KIN) project, projects in the Uptown area, or new road construction that improves our city’s infrastructure. We must be mindful that plans that will increase affordable housing, grow and scale up downtown, and attract new businesses to the city are inextricably linked with continued access to high-quality public safety services.

Kenosha is not immune to the increase in gun crime that cities nationwide are experiencing. We must expand the police department to better address gun violence and other crime; and we have a roadmap to expand community efforts for youth-focused programs that put young people on a path to success. Additionally, the increasing complexity of crime scenes requires a greater personnel allocation and greater technical skills.

Fire Department call volume and the complexity of the emergency service calls have increased over time. The additional manpower will allow the fire department to continue to provide other services including fire prevention inspections, fire investigations and public education efforts in a timely manner.

Both the police and fire departments have assured me that they are focusing on building relations with the community, which requires additional staff to carry out this essential service our city needs to continue moving forward in a positive way.

Voting “yes” doesn’t just tell us – it shows us – public safety matters in Kenosha.