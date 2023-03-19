As a society, our understanding of the complexities of mental health and mental illness is still a work in progress.

This is especially true when it comes to people in crisis and their interactions with law enforcement and the justice system. A collaboration between the Kenosha chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and the Kenosha law enforcement is providing a blueprint for other communities to follow.

Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training was developed by the Memphis branch of NAMI and the Memphis police following an incident in 1987 involving a mentally ill person that ended tragically. CIT programs have since been used to teach law enforcement how to safely and humanely handle occurrences involving someone with a mental illness.

Kenosha area law enforcement has been ahead of the curve when it comes to CIT programs for its officers, beginning in 2010 with the help of former Circuit Court Judge Mary Kay Wagner.

Since 2015, Officer Luke Hofmann of the Kenosha Police Department has been leading CIT training for Kenosha County, partnering with NAMI Kenosha. In 2019, Nick Greco, owner of C3 Education and Research, came aboard as clinician and lead trainer; Hofmann and Rose both call Greco an invaluable asset to the team.

The training coordinating team worked extremely hard to get their CIT training accredited and certified through NAMI Wisconsin. They also developed a Crisis Intervention Partners (CIP) program, which trains a wider group of people, including correctional officers, 911 dispatchers, emergency personnel, hospital staff, teachers, social workers, and more in the principals of CIT.

The Kenosha group is one of just four in the entire state to have both their CIT and CIP programs accredited and certified.

CIT/CIP trainings employ principles such as de-escalation; effective use of verbal and non-verbal skills; cultural sensitivities; and more. Participants learn important methods and techniques for improving outcomes in interactions with people in the midst of mental health crises.

Effective CIT/CIP programs are based on strong relationships between law enforcement, mental health care providers, and community members.

Officer Hofmann, NAMI Kenosha President Jack Rose, and everyone involved in the Kenosha area CIT and CIP programs deserves credit for fostering these relationships and being proactive about future crisis situations.