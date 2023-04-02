Our Kenosha community has endured a lot of pain and heartbreak these past several years, reeling from the pandemic of COVID-19 as well as the horrific events of August, 2020 which saw our community bitterly divided over the shooting of Jacob Blake and the violent protests and counter-protests that ensued.

As religious leaders in Kenosha County, we are acutely aware of the need for healing and unity here, which can only occur if we address some of the systemic issues that precipitated and perpetuated the violence of that time.

As such, we are dismayed at Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman’s recent appointments of Albert Gonzales and Xavier Solis to the County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission and Kevin Mathewson to the Emergency Planning Committee. Executive Kerkman could not have chosen more divisive or less deserving citizens to serve in these roles.

Most importantly, each of these men is directly connected to killings in the streets of Kenosha: Mr. Gonzales was the officer who pulled the trigger that ended Michael Bell’s life in 2004 (an unarmed white man who was being taken into police custody when he was shot); Mathewson supported the armed assembly which brought Kyle Rittenhouse to Kenosha, resulting in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber; Solis was involved with the organization that secured Kyle Rittenhouse’s $2 million bond.

Given the charge of the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission to “realize greater racial and ethnic equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County…” It is clearly inappropriate to appoint Mr. Gonzales who argued vehemently against staff support for the commission and claimed that equity work is not the government’s job because it was “insulting to minorities.” (Kenosha County Board Meeting, Nov. 3, 2021)

These statements alone should disqualify Mr. Gonzales.

We are relieved that Kevin Mathewson withdrew his name from consideration late in the process.

As both religious leaders and citizens of Kenosha, we are unified in our opposition to the remaining two appointments, and urge the County Board to reject this slate if and when it comes back from committee.

As always, we hope and pray for a Kenosha that is ever-evolving to be a more inclusive, more equitable and more just place for all of us to live.

Yours in Faith,

Members of the Religious Leaders of Congregations United to Serve Humanity

Rev. Erik David Carlson, Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist

Rev. Dr. Monica L. Cummings, Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist

