As Black History Month winds down, a single month is insufficient to embrace African American heritage and contributions to this country. Among other Black voices, our thoughts turn to the legendary jazz musician Louis Armstrong (1901-1971), who contributed a powerful legacy, that of anti-racist fighter without fighting.

Armstrong’s memoir, “Louis Armstrong + the Jewish Family in New Orleans, La., the year of 1907,” tells how the musician came of age in the Jim Crow South at the turn of the twentieth century.

Armstrong was born into poverty in New Orleans, abandoned by his father, raised by his grandmother, and unofficially adopted by the Karnofskys, a Louisiana Russian Jewish immigrant family. Segregation was the reality de jure, through law, and de facto, through cultural norms. The Karnofskys accepted Armstrong without hesitation. Armstrong described how Jewish Americans were also discriminated against with “ungodly treatment” by “other white folks.”

He worked for the Jewish family’s junk hauling business, in spite of local anti-Semitism. From the couple, Louis received daily hot meals, encouragement for his music, and money for a cornet. His first musical performance was alongside the Karnofskys’ junk wagon. The Jewish couple provided bonds across divides and lessons that skin color is an arbitrary and superficial divider. Throughout his adult life, Armstrong wore a Jewish Star of David necklace.

The first great soloist, Armstrong revolutionized jazz with improvised trumpet solos. His music had a distinctive swing and fresh Black style. He attracted world attention in the 1920s with improvised “scat singing.” Armstrong’s “The Hot Five” became the most popular and famous jazz band worldwide.

Miles Davis famously claimed there are no horn notes not first played by Armstrong. Unlike other musicians who stick closely to original melody, he incorporated swing riffs and melodic variations, expressing joy and playfulness, or just “soul”. His revolutionary playing and style triggered bodily and spiritual pleasure, pushing against the strict Protestant ethic of the rational, calculated life.

Improvisation and the swing feeling set Armstrong apart, influencing every genre of American popular music. Armstrong was among the first African American entertainers to “cross over” with White and international audiences. His warm, gravelly voice and engaging jazz style appealed across racial divides. Armstrong mesmerized audiences. During the segregation era, many Whites were deeply moved by Armstrong’s performances.

Armstrong’s contributions to music and expression of Black individuality cannot be overestimated. American Apartheid was in full bloom, enforced through law and custom during Armstrong’s life. Until the late twentieth century, Black entertainers were otherwise marginalized in daily life, using back doors, and condescendingly labeled “credits to their race.” African Americans were mostly excluded from mainstream institutions, including higher education, religion and politics, invisible, to invoke Ralph Ellison’s imagery. Intimacy between Blacks and Whites was forbidden, even as Black musicians found acceptance through jazz and other cultural outlets.

According to the Equal Justice Initiative, between Reconstruction and 1950, 4,400 African Americans were lynched, reflecting enduring racism, an era when entertainment roles were among the few open paths for Black upward mobility.

Armstrong was not a Civil Rights Movement leader. He was accused of not engaging African-American empowerment, claims sometimes peppered with anti-semitism. Armstrong never politicized his racial identity. He centered African Americans in popular music, shaping universal musical tastes spanning two centuries.

Armstrong supported school desegregation in 1950s Arkansas, criticized the U.S. government’s tolerance of segregation and labeled President Dwight Eisenhower “two-faced.” He canceled his State Department Soviet Union tour because his conscience wouldn’t allow him to represent the U.S. under entrenched segregation.

Armstrong dismantled race boundaries, united with his music and expressed Black individuality in a racist society, an anti-racism warrior whose weapons were notes from his horn and an indomitable spirit of universal love and joy.

What a wonderful world, with trailblazers like Louis Armstrong.