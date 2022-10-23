Guest commentary: Parkland shooter's defense strategy hurts FASD study

We all got a crash course in Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) when Nikolas Cruz, the mass school shooter who killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, avoided the death penalty recently. Unfortunately, we probably all failed the course.

Cruz pled guilty, and the defense used FASD as a reason he should get life in prison without parole instead of execution. That defense was successful for Cruz, but, sadly, it likely caused incalculable harm to the study of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders and those who suffer from them.

Those with FASDs can have a host of problems or only a few, those problems may be mild or severe, but the root cause is brain damage from maternal use of alcohol during pregnancy.

FASD affects an estimated 10% of the population. Autism affects about 2%; ADHD affects about 3.5%. America, we have a problem. And, sadly, that problem is likely not going to be addressed at all in the wake of this trial’s outcome. We’ve now been told that those with FASDs are criminals, that they can’t thrive unless they are in medical homes…whatever THAT means, that they are violent, that they are murderers.

These disorders are already sorely misdiagnosed and underdiagnosed, and this sort of coverage is only going to further hinder appropriate diagnoses. What parent would want a child diagnosed with something associated with crime, violence, and murder? Isn’t ADHD so much better?

And that’s the problem. The stigma that is associated with a diagnosis of a Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder was nearly insurmountable before this trial. The only way a person can have an FASD is if the mother drank alcohol during pregnancy. That’s a lot of stigma, but it’s nothing compared to what this trial caused.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the CDC, estimates that those who have FASDs comprise about 5% of the population. That’s 1 in 20 people, so think of every elementary classroom: at least one child likely has an FASD, which is defined as “a group of conditions that can occur in a person who was exposed to alcohol before birth. These effects can include physical problems and problems with behavior and learning. Often, a person with an FASD has a mix of these problems.”

A Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) study published in 2018 indicates that the number of those suffering from FASDs may be up to 10% – so back to the classroom – on average, 2 children in every classroom are likely suffering. The sadder part of this study is that of those 222 children determined to have FASD, only 2 had previously been diagnosed. The other 220 children were misdiagnosed or undiagnosed. I liken this to treating your cough when you have viral pneumonia: You may feel better, but you’re really not making any headway into GETTING better.

Cruz had been diagnosed with ADHD, a typical misdiagnosis. Other typical misdiagnoses are Reaction Attachment Disorder; Oppositional Defiance Disorder; Autism…and the list goes on. And the problems go on…

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders need an entire team of specialists to help the person suffering, and we’re already doing a horrible job of diagnosing the disorders. Children are suffering, and those children grow up without proper diagnoses and continue to suffer. We can’t look at a person and determine if they have a Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder. There is also no blood test or imaging to establish a diagnosis, and there’s no prescription to mitigate the problems. What happens far too often is that professionals provide a different diagnosis – a partial diagnosis: to continue with my viral pneumonia analogy, suggesting cough medicine instead of increased rest and fluids.

Those who suffer from FASDs have a cluster of symptoms that can be observed in many other diagnoses: they lack impulse control; they’re disorganized; they’re distractible; they’re at risk of being victims of crime because they’re vulnerable; they have memory problems; they have difficulty with abstract thinking.

The one thing the Parkland trial got right is that those who suffer from FASDs are often criminals, but they aren’t the violent murderers we’ve been led to believe. They are criminals caught up in a justice system that doesn’t serve them. They are pawns in others’ crimes, due to their vulnerability. They are petty thieves. They are people who don’t know stranger danger and take unwarranted risks. They are people who need diagnoses and services, not scorn and derision.

The bottom line of this trial is that at least one juror resisted the death penalty due to the defendant’s mental illness. Sure; we can call it “mental illness.” It’s brain damage that lasts forever and affects about 1 in 10 people – far too many who are going without help.