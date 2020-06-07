Guest Commentary: Prejudiced? Who, me?
Guest Commentary: Prejudiced? Who, me?

IMG_2714.JPG

Lt. Mike Kirchen is presented an award for his service by Col. Smith as he departs Vietnam.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

I am dismayed by the hatred and name calling reported these days in nearly every newscast. It seems anyone who voices an opinion is immediately labeled as racist, homophobe, a traitor or uncaring for people.

I wondered how I would fare if I were part of this political arena. This led me to examine my own biases and behavior to determine if any of these accusations could be leveled at me. Here are my thoughts about that.

I was applying to be a volunteer at the Boys and Girls Club in Hendersonville, N.C., in the late 1990’s. The lady behind the desk looked up from her papers and asked me, “Are you prejudiced?” She went on, “Many of the youngsters here are African American and we need volunteers who can help them with reading, regardless of their race.”

I assured her I was not prejudiced and soon I was helping a mix of well-behaved boys and girls who had fallen behind in reading skills

Later, I often thought of the question the lady at the Boys and Girls Club posed, “Are you prejudiced?” I knew the answer was “no” but it was a little more involved than that.

I grew up in the 50’s in a little North Dakota town of 1,500 people. As a kid, I never even saw an African American person in that town so there was no way I could have any feelings about that from personal experience. There was a Native American Reservation (we called it the Rez) nearby but we saw no difference among us as we all went to school and played sports together. We went to Saturday afternoon matinee movies together and never thought about who were Cowboys or Indians.

Then, off to college and most African American male students there were athletes on scholarship. (No girls at Notre Dame back then.) We respected them for their athletic abilities and they did a good job as role models. Dick Arrington, a Notre Dame Varsity football guy, who lived in my Hall (we didn’t call them dormitories) coached me in the three point football stance and helped me improve for our interhall football team. I’ll always remember him for that. No prejudice at Notre Dame.

Next stop for me was the US Army. Even though this was back in the mid 60’s, the Army was totally and wonderfully integrated. The only way we soldiers were not equal was designated by the rank on our sleeves and uniform collars.

Then came Vietnam and if there was ever any doubt about this it was erased there. The only prejudice was against guys who didn’t do their jobs, or endangered others by not being alert on guard duty or goofing off some other way. We had no tolerance for that and had deep prejudice against those slackers. . My battalion commander was African American and the photo here is him wishing me well as I prepared to leave Vietnam and reenter civilian life.

After the Army I did develop some prejudices, but not because of nationality, religion or skin color. I have a low tolerance for rudeness of any kind. I dislike know-it-alls, especially the long winded kind. When someone pontificates, I go somewhere else.

I can’t deal with hatred especially that which is displayed in today’s politically charged environment. I wonder about the motivation of those who spew mindless repetitive and hateful posts on Facebook. I see the” F Bomb” in rants and I wonder if those who use that vulgar language on Facebook also talk that way in person when in other company.

So, looking back, I told the Boys and Girls Club lady the truth those many years ago. My prejudice is confined to a person’s behavior and attitude. Wouldn’t it be nice if this was the case for our politicians?

Mike Kirchen

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BILL SIEL/////

Mike Kirchen is a resident of Pleasant Prairie.

