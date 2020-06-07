Guest Commentary: Prejudiced? Who, me?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am dismayed by the hatred and name calling reported these days in nearly every newscast. It seems anyone who voices an opinion is immediately labeled as racist, homophobe, a traitor or uncaring for people.

I wondered how I would fare if I were part of this political arena. This led me to examine my own biases and behavior to determine if any of these accusations could be leveled at me. Here are my thoughts about that.

I was applying to be a volunteer at the Boys and Girls Club in Hendersonville, N.C., in the late 1990’s. The lady behind the desk looked up from her papers and asked me, “Are you prejudiced?” She went on, “Many of the youngsters here are African American and we need volunteers who can help them with reading, regardless of their race.”

I assured her I was not prejudiced and soon I was helping a mix of well-behaved boys and girls who had fallen behind in reading skills

Later, I often thought of the question the lady at the Boys and Girls Club posed, “Are you prejudiced?” I knew the answer was “no” but it was a little more involved than that.