Guest commentary: Recycling can help create the future we want

Wisconsinites want to live in communities that are clean, sustainable and strong.

In November, we celebrated America Recycles Day and reflected on the important role recycling plays in improving environmental health. Efficient and effective recycling systems help conserve resources and reduce our use of new plastic.

But these systems can and must work better. That’s why the non-alcoholic beverage industry is taking action to improve our nation’s recycling system and reduce the use of new plastic through the Every Bottle Back initiative.

Every Bottle Back is a comprehensive initiative launched in 2019 by The Coca-Cola Company, Keurig Dr Pepper and PepsiCo to increase collection of our 100% recyclable plastic beverage bottles so they can be remade into new ones, as intended.

It starts with innovative packaging design that ensures our containers are fully recyclable. We’ve added recycling reminders on our bottles and invested in public awareness campaigns to inspire consumer confidence that a bottle recycled is a bottle that can be remade.

We are working with sustainability leaders like World Wildlife Fund, Closed Loop Partners and The Recycling Partnership to leverage a $400 million fund to modernize recycling infrastructure. And we are advocating for new collection policies that create more effective, convenient recycling.

As we recognize the anniversary of Every Bottle Back, we are proud that an investment in Kenosha is one of 27 communities that is part of the story. In Kenosha, the beverage industry provided over 32,000 households with curbside recycling carts and educational materials to reduce contamination and transform the recycling program.

This investment is projected to yield 2.1 million new pounds of recycled plastic over ten years. Knowing that, we hope families have confidence when our bottles make it into the recycling bin, they can be remade to help create a more sustainable future.

