Guest commentary: Rich, diverse history, influence of indigenous cultures on U.S.

Representation is very important. That’s true for politics, education, movies, books and history. For far too long some members of our country have not had representation that reflects their actual history or shines a light on their contributions to the shaping of this great country.

One example of this is the portrayal of Native Americans. Some of us grew up watching a number of movies about “Cowboys and Indians” that showed the brave, heroic white cowboys fending off the savage Indians that were invading their territory. Based on these fictional portrayals, I was always on the cowboys’ side, because these movies influenced me to believe that the white cowboys were the “good guys” that were fighting for a noble cause against the “bad” Indians.

It took me a long time, well into my adulthood, to realize that these TV portrayals of Native Americans were false narratives. The truer account is that Native Americans were actually the “good guys” who were trying to fend off the further invasion of their homelands by these white settlers. Accurate and accountable history with true representation is crucial to the way we see ourselves as human beings. As an African American, I’ve witnessed many negative portrayals of People of Color in movies, on TV and in our history books. Sadly, we sometimes weren’t even represented at all. During my formative years, these things impacted me and many other BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) in subtle and significant ways. It takes time spent in self-education, self-reflection, and self-awareness to overcome some of the psychological damage that these types of negative portrayals can have on self-esteem and self-confidence.

In my own brief research of Native American history, I’ve discovered that Indigenous people, aka Native American Indians, occupied and developed much of the land, that we now know as Wisconsin. They lived here for thousands of years before there was even a presence of white European settlers. As these white settlers moved into their territories, starting around the mid-1800’s, thousands of Indigenous people were uprooted from their native land and scattered all over this country.

At one time, Wisconsin was considered by the U.S. government to be “Indian Country,” but as this country grew, white settlers moved further west and seized more and more Indigenous land. That’s the real reason for the fighting that ensued between “cowboys and Indians” in the U.S. Likewise, the portrayal of the first Thanksgiving in this country is more fantasy than reality. Some Native Americans groups regard Thanksgiving as a day of mourning.

Jeffrey Crawford, attorney general for Forest County Potawatomi Community, had this to say about the impact of the Indian Removal Act of 1830 for Wisconsin Native Americans: “Some bands refused to relocate. Our band stayed around the Milwaukee area as long as we could. As the white settlers moved into the state, we got pushed further and further north. We were essentially landless from 1830 to the early 1900’s. We were refugees in Wisconsin until we were finally federally recognized in 1913. Some Native American bands were forced to move west to places like Oklahoma, Iowa and Kansas, while others evaded capture by the U.S. military by roaming and settling in areas such as northern Wisconsin, Michigan and Canada.”

Many of the names of cities, towns and places in Wisconsin are taken from Native American words, such as Kenosha, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Sheboygan and Waukesha. There remains a rich Native American influence here in Wisconsin and in other parts of the U.S. To recognize the notable achievements and contributions of Native Americans and Indigenous people in this country, the federal government designated November as National Native American Heritage Month.

We all need to recognize and appreciate the diverse history and influence that Native American Indian cultures have had on these United States.

To highlight and raise awareness about this, the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism will hold a Courageous Conversation on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. This open community forum is entitled “Indigenous Peoples’ Perspectives on Racism, Representation and Thanksgiving.” It will take place at the Kenosha Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. Four panelists that represent several of the diverse Native American communities in Wisconsin will share their experiences.

Panelists will include Carthage College sophomore Abigail Davidson, UW-Parkside junior Jason Rodriguez, retired tribal judge Mary Adams and tribal attorney general Jeffrey Crawford. We invite everyone in the community to attend this conversation and learn more about Native American Indian history, culture and presence in Wisconsin.

You’ll not only be educated, but enriched by the many Indigenous traditions, cultures and connections that continue here in Wisconsin.