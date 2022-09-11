Guest commentary: Support KUSD, quality education by attending annual meeting

On Sept. 20, residents living within the boundaries of the Kenosha Unified School District community will be called to perform the important task of supporting our public schools at the Annual Meeting of Electors.

The Center on Education Policy, in its report, “Why We Still Need Public Schools”, stated, “From the early days of the nation, public education has played a vital role in American democratic society. In addition to preparing young people for productive work and fulfilling lives, public education has also been expected to accomplish certain collective missions aimed at promoting the common good. These include, among others, preparing youth to become responsible citizens, forging a common culture from a nation of immigrants, and reducing inequalities in American society.”

As our country now faces serious issues including economic fluctuation, labor shortages, and threats to our very democracy, it is crucial that all of our children receive an education rich in factual material and practice in critical thinking to prepare them for their roles in addressing those issues. Public schools, when adequately resourced, are well positioned to combat the dangers of disinformation and restore our country to a position of respect and honor in the world.

In 2017, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos formed a bipartisan Blue Ribbon Commission on School Funding to lift up the funding needs of Wisconsin public schools. They reviewed the National Conference of State Legislatures report “No Time to Lose: How to Build a World-Class Education System State by State,” which stated that “The U.S. workforce, widely acknowledged to be the best educated in the world half a century ago, is now among the least well-educated in the world, according to recent studies…We have the ability to turn things around. Much higher-performing, yet less-developed countries — such as Poland and Singapore — have made significant progress developing their education systems in just a decade or two because they felt a strong sense of urgency.”

Even prior to the pandemic, educators were leaving the profession at an alarming rate. There has been a historic divestment in public school education from which school districts have not recovered, and it is no coincidence that student outcomes have declined as we have seen funding decline. We still have a long way to go before we see our public schools fully restored and operating at a non-deficit level. One time federal pandemic funding has been allocated, but instead of receiving the sustained funding necessary to restore their global status, our public schools are now under attack. Last year, a small group of KUSD residents took advantage of low turnout at the Annual Meeting of the Electors and voted with the intent of denying our schools necessary resources. This year, we can count on this same group to attempt to rob our students of opportunities and their freedom to learn.

When we support and value our public schools, our whole community benefits. We will not allow a small number of electors to speak for us, the majority of community members who support public schools. We’re coming together to ensure that our schools are funded adequately and equitably, so all students can have access to a great public school education.

Our students and public schools thrive when they are lifted up and supported by their community. We are calling on our KUSD community to be champions for public education. Join us at the Annual Meeting of the Electors on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m., at Indian Trail High School & Academy at 6800 60th St. to vote (simple majority) on the 2022-23 KUSD budget, the tax levy and school board member stipends.