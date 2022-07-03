Guest commentary: The American Experiment on the eve of July 4th post-Roe v. Wade

As we approach July 4th, the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. A legal, political, and cultural thunderbolt has rocked our society.

In elation or fury, Americans are divided into two seemingly irreconcilable universes. The divide may deepen. Heated debates and social unrest dominate, leading to our nation’s sacred founding day.

The Fourth of July celebrates shared values of freedom and equality, unity and togetherness as Americans. It is also an occasion to reflect upon how we have become who we are throughout nearly 250 years in the land of the free and the home of the brave. Individuals, families, and communities have meaningful reasons to gather together and celebrate during the Fourth of July week.

However, given cultural and social divisions, the question is what to celebrate as a nation this Independence Day.

In 1973, Roe v. Wade was a major American experiment that determined how life is defined. Known as 410 U.S. 113, the Supreme Court ruled that the Constitution protects pregnant women’s liberty to choose whether to end pregnancies, energizing the pro-choice side. Heated debates and intensified confrontations followed. With the June 24 overturning of Roe, the pro-life side was triumphant. Across 50 years, debates contested limits to abortion rights, who decides legality, and how religion and politics should play roles. Since 2010, the scales have tipped toward pro-life legal success, resulting in the overturning of Roe this summer.

Post-Roe, two opposing forces in the American Experiment continue to collide. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell praised the decision that “millions of Americans have spent half a century praying, marching and working toward today’s historic victories for the rule of law and for innocent life.” While conservatives cheered the decision, President Biden called it “a realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court.” For liberals and many women, Friday, June 24, 2022, was catastrophic, signaling a loss of an enshrined constitutional right. Women now have fewer rights to their bodies, pedaling backward in time. As the two opposing forces engage, there seems little hope for negotiation.

According to the University of Chicago, in 1977 38% of U.S. adults approved of abortion rights under any circumstances if women want it, increasing to 51% by 2018. Pew Forum asks about “all or most cases,” raising support for abortion rights to about 60% among U.S. adults, unchanged since 1995. Many Americans support some restrictions. Only 37% approve a ban in “all or most cases.”

In the American Experiment, democracy can be messy as it has to be tested and contested politically, thus often ineffective in channeling public will toward governance.

The 2010 tidal wave Tea Party election placed Republicans in perpetual control of over two dozen state governments. The appointment of three Supreme Court justices by Donald Trump, and, approved by Congress, sealed the fate of Roe, more than religion or culture wars alone.

Shared values during and after World War II gave way to a culture deeply divided over race, voting rights, guns, abortion, immigration, sexual identity, and more.

The American Experiment began with the Declaration of Independence. While we hold these truths to be self-evident, there have always been more than just one truth. Democratic institutions and processes allow competing truths to make history and shape culture. There have been the Patriots and the Loyalists in the American Revolution, the Civil War Unionists and Confederates, abolitionists and slavery institutions, civil rights activists and oppressive forces in the 1960s, women’s equal rights advocates and patriarchal defenders in the 1970s, and, since 1973, the struggle over abortion.

In the fray, we have a chance to contest our core values. As we approach July 4th, our nation is again at a crossroads. It is worth celebrating that we are still one nation, bonded together around the belief in freedom and democracy, even when divisions tear at our patch-quilt, straining those core ideals.

Mimi Yang and Wayne T hompson are Professors Emeritus at Carthage College in Kenosha. They can be contacted at myang@carthage.edu & wthompson@carthage.edu.

