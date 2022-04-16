Guest commentary: The struggle for a positive peace and justice

It is April 12, 1963. Good Friday that year. Good Friday is one of the most sacred, most holy days of the Christian church year.

It is the day that Jesus of Nazareth, more than 1,900 years before, is hung on a cross. Jesus of Nazareth, believed, confessed, proclaimed, professed to be by every Christian voice, the savior of the world. Jesus of Nazareth is lynched, as the late Dr. James Cone and others would call his state-sponsored execution, for daring to challenge the powers that be of the time. He dies on the cross and is shut away in what everyone knows is the hopelessness and bleakness and despair from which there is no escape.

This day in 1963 Birmingham, Alabama, is a day – although not the only day – that Christians jail other Christians for daring to challenge the powers that be in America’s Deep South, for having the temerity to stand up against the racial strictures that consign black people to second or even third class status.

Black Christian preachers Martin Luther King Jr. and Ralph Abernathy, among others, are jailed for violating Alabama’s law against mass public demonstrations. Theirs was part of a campaign of nonviolent direct action (sit-ins, marches, boycotts, etc.) designed to further the cause of integration.

Instead of being free to mark this holy week that includes Easter, the day of resurrection and all that it signifies in the Christian tradition, Dr. King, Abernathy and the others are tossed into their own place of hopelessness, bleakness and despair. While in jail, they are castigated in a letter to the editor from eight white Christian preachers who accuse them of moving too quickly in seeking racial equality.

Five years later, in 1968, Good Friday was April 12; Easter April 14. Dr. King again would be unable to lead Holy Week and Easter worship services because he had been gunned down a few days earlier – on April 4 – on a motel balcony in Memphis.

Dr. King’s response in 1963 to those eight white “moderate” preachers – his “Letter from Birmingham Jail” – has become a classic of American literature. In seminary, we discussed the possibility that if we were to reopen the Bible, that is consider adding new “books” to the holy words of Scripture, Dr. King’s letter should be one to get serious consideration.

Dr. King replies that far from moving too quickly, the push for equal rights has “moved at horse and buggy pace,” often held back by those who profess to be allies, or at least willing to consider the issues “fairly.” He asks them to commit fully to rooting out injustice because “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Dr. King’s letter is at the same time a snapshot of the movement, and what the racial climate is in the time the letter is written. It is a look at where it’s come from. It is a hope of where the movement – and not just the movement but the nation as well – can go, what it can be.

On Good Friday this year, 59 years after Dr. King’s letter was written, 54 years after his murder, we could have hoped we wouldn’t need to be talking about this but the reality is we absolutely need to. Talk and act.

As we marked again the day of Jesus’ death and three days later his resurrection, white people need to stop and consider their part in the ongoing struggle for true equality, real equity, for all people who are in any way oppressed, held back, seen as the “other.”

We need to go beyond our desire for, as Dr. King went on to say, a “negative peace which is the absence of tension,” to not let that get in the way of the struggle for “a positive peace which is the presence of justice.”

To read Letter from Birmingham Jail, visit https://kinginstitute.stanford.edu/sites/mlk/files/letterfrombirmingham_wwcw_0.pdf

Jim Lynch is pastor of Lakeside Lutheran Church in Kenosha, a member of the Coalition for Dismantling Racism and a member of the Greater Milwaukee Synod anti-racism team. He was 13 when Dr. King was murdered. He remembers his mom coming out of the house in tears to tell him and his brothers and sisters the horrible news.

