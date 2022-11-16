Guest commentary: This land is my land, this land is your land

The change of season brings us to Native American Heritage Month in November.

On June 29, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court made a 5-4 decision authored by Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

It ruled in favor of Oklahoma to prosecute Victor Castro-Huerta, a non-Native American, who was convicted of special need child neglect on the Cherokee reservation. However, the case went far beyond child neglect. Kavanaugh made the point that “to be clear, the court today holds that Indian country within a state’s territory is part of a state, not separate from a state,” and “under the Constitution and this court’s precedents, the default is that states may exercise criminal jurisdiction within their territory.” This ruling lacks respect for Cherokee sovereignty and land rights.

Before the ruling, many of the 35 federally recognized tribes had already been given authority by Congress to assert jurisdiction over some tribal lands. This Supreme Court decision is a departure from long standing precedents of states’ non-involvement in crimes within tribal lands.

The decision was a victory for Oklahoma Republican officials, a loss for Native American sovereignty, echoing 18th century tensions over land/water rights, religious freedom, and legal jurisdiction. In 1825, President Andrew Jackson ordered the removal of Cherokee Indians from tribal lands to Oklahoma, many dying from exposure and harsh conditions, now known as the “Trail of Tears.”

The pattern of encroaching Native Americans’ land has been consistent throughout history. Consider the 1975 Wisconsin Walleye War, when six Chippewa tribal governments challenged state efforts to regulate their hunting and fishing rights. The Chippewas, also known as Ojibwes, protected ancestral land/water, compromising negotiations with developers and business interests. Examples abound – environmental racism of the Dakota access pipeline, abusive Indian boarding schools, demeaning Indian sports mascots, among others.

In the 1870s, Brule Sioux chief Spotted Tail lamented, “...this war was brought upon us by the children of the Great Father who came to take our land without a price… this war has come from robbery – from the stealing of our land.” Unlike other minority and marginalized groups in our society, Native Americans do not seek a fair share of the American Pie. They are the pie, the first Americans, original dwellers and owners of this land. Sovereignty and spiritual connections with land/water are not revolutionary. Indians are indigenous, for whom land-based sovereignty is an ongoing legal and cultural tradition. Native claims apply to every region and era of U.S. history.

As we approach Thanksgiving, it is sobering to realize this holiday originated when the Wampanoag tribe joined European settlers to celebrate a harvest, eventually leading to land seizures and displacement of indigenous peoples. When Abraham Lincoln officially recognized Thanksgiving in 1863, Indians had been brutally relocated and slaughtered for westward expansion. Presently, it is still accepted for White children to dress as American Indians for Halloween and Thanksgiving. One-half of United States Indians remain on impoverished reservations, without much hope or opportunity. One-in-four American Indians live in poverty, compared with 8% overall. U.S. life expectancy is 76.1 years, compared to 69.2 for Indian women and 61.5 for men.

Manifest destiny was the 18th century policy assuming Whites were divinely meant to claim North America. “Savage” Indians were removed to less desirable reservations, replaced with “civilization.” Reflecting upon the past is key to solving complex issues in the 21st century.

Let’s listen to the earth’s rhythms in Pow-Wow dances, Green Corn Festivals, healing rituals, Peyote worship. Let’s share our common destinies, because this land that is yours and mine. “The Earth is the Mother of all people, and all people should have equal rights upon it.” This remains an unfulfilled dream of Chief Joseph, leader of Nez Perce tribe, forced to leave home in Grande Ronde Valley in Oregon with his people. Let’s hold onto his dream, standing with Native Americans in the struggle to honor treaties and sovereign rights.