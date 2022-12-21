Guest commentary: We need equitable enforcement to stop the traffic fatality crisis on our roads

My family was irreparably broken on April 5, 2019, when a drunk driver with a BAC of 0.316, driving almost 100 miles per hour, plowed into the back of our uncle’s Jeep. My father, Dr. Vincent C. Rizzo, my mother, Mary Rizzo and my uncle, Dr. Michael J. Rizzo were all killed. My uncle, Gerald Rizzo, was seriously injured.
In the 9.5 miles leading up to the crash, frightened witnesses on 911 calls described the drunk driver as “tailgating, swerving, driving erratically, being inches from their bumper and driving like an idiot.” These were all clear indications that something was terribly wrong. They would have been picked up by impaired driving safety equipment technology had it been installed on the vehicle.
Two hundred fifty families in Kenosha were forced to choose a new dentist; 2,200 patients in Kenosha were forced to choose a new doctor.
The Rizzo family was left to choose three caskets, 24 pall bearers, write three obituaries, and say goodbye to almost a full generation of a family on a single day. No family should ever have to go through this again. A 100% preventable tragedy. Yet it continues to happen on an almost regular basis in Wisconsin and around the country.
Traffic fatalities are dramatically higher today compared to a decade ago. Every month, drunk driving causes more than 1,000 preventable deaths and 25,000 injuries. As U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stated, we’re facing “a national crisis of fatalities and serious injuries”.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates a 16.3% increase in Wisconsin traffic fatalities for the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021.
Those aren’t just numbers. Every one of those fatalities is a family member, friend and loved one who isn’t coming home.
Hazardous driving behaviors such as speeding, reckless, and impaired driving that got worse during the pandemic are largely to blame for the increases. It’s time to respond with proven-to-work strategies, particularly fair and equitable traffic enforcement aimed directly at stopping hazardous driving.
A 2022 NHTSA synthesis of studies concluded that high-visibility enforcement efforts targeting alcohol-impaired driving reduced crashes or prohibited behavior in 58% of the 90 study locations. It also noted: “For preventing alcohol-impaired driving, publicized sobriety checkpoints and high-visibility saturation patrols have demonstrated effectiveness.”
Another success model is the annual Click It or Ticket program which has used good laws, education and enforcement to achieve a national seat belt use rate of 90%, saving thousands of lives a year.
We need to refocus on programs that worked a decade ago when on average 10,000 fewer lives were lost on U.S. roadways annually.
In parallel, work must continue toward eliminating drunk driving.
Thanks to the support of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), its allies, and victims and survivors of this crime, bipartisan leaders in Congress included an advanced impaired driving prevention technology mandate in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law last November. It requires new equipment in cars by 2027 that will eventually save more than 9,000 lives a year.
The infrastructure law also provided additional resources to be used nationally and at the state and local level for a Safe Systems approach to safety — part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Roadway Safety Strategy — that includes roadway engineering improvements to complement reemphasis on human behavior changes and safer vehicles to reduce fatalities and injuries.
I was elated to see the National Transportation Safety Board’s strong statement of support for in-vehicle alcohol-detection technology and exploration of other technologies such as driver monitoring.
As NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said, “we need to implement the technologies that we have right here, right now to save lives”.
All these long-term steps are crucial, but there’s no time to lose. Let’s make fair and equitable enforcement of lifesaving traffic safety laws a top priority.
The 15 states with the most teens driving under the influence
Since the passage of the National Minimum Legal Drinking Act in 1984, the legal age at which someone can purchase and consume alcohol in the U.S. is 21. Despite the higher legal drinking age and stringent punishments for offenders, underage drinking and its associated consequences are still a major problem.
In 2017, 29.8 percent of teens engaged in underage drinking. According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), about 623,000 teenagers ages 12-17 also suffer from an alcohol use disorder (abuse or dependence), accounting for 2.5 percent of individuals in this age group.
Research indicates that drinking underage can lead to a range of negative consequences, including issues with adolescent brain development, increased risk of sexual assault, and increased risk of traffic fatalities. While 3.1 percent of adults report driving after having too much to drink, 5.5 percent of teens nationwide have reported driving after drinking any alcohol, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The good news is that statistics on teen alcohol use and drunk driving are improving. The percentage of teens who reported using alcohol declined from more than 50 percent in 1991 to less than 30 percent in 2017. Similarly, 16.5 percent of U.S. teens in 2017 reported riding in a car with a driver who had been drinking alcohol—a decline of more than 23 percentage points during the same time period.
Driving under the influence endangers not only the driver’s life, but also the lives of passengers, pedestrians, and other drivers on the road. Drunk driving traffic fatalities represent almost a third of all driving fatalities. Among the 37,133 motor vehicle fatalities in 2017, 10,874 involved a driver with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher.
At the state level, there isn’t a statistically significant correlation between drunk driving fatality rates and the proportion of adults who report driving after having too much to drink. However, there is a significant correlation between state-level drunk driving fatality rates and the proportion of high school students who report drinking and driving. States with larger shares of high school students who drink and drive tend to have more drunk driving deaths per capita.
For example, only 2.8 percent of high schoolers in Utah report driving after drinking alcohol, and there are only 1.7 drunk driving traffic deaths per 100,000 people in the state. By contrast, in Arkansas, 10.7 percent of students report driving after drinking, and the state’s drunk driving fatality rate is 4.8. Nationwide, the number of drunk driving deaths per 100,000 people is 3.4.
In addition to the health and safety concerns associated with underage drinking, there are staggering financial costs as well. The CDC estimates that underage drinking costs the U.S. around $24 billion a year. Similarly, motor vehicle crashes involving alcohol amount to more than $44 billion per year. The financial costs of alcohol-related collisions encompass healthcare, property damage, and lost workplace productivity.
To find where teens are most likely to drive under the influence, researchers at CheapCarInsuranceQuotes.com analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention High School Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (YRBSS). They ranked states by the percentage of teens who reported driving after drinking one or more times in the past 30 days. Here’s what they found.
15. Idaho
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 6.0%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 15.9%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 26.5%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 2.9%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 3.5 per 100k people
14. Arizona
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 6.2%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 19.2%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 33.1%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 2.1%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 4.0 per 100k people
13. Connecticut
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 6.3%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 17.2%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 30.4%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 3.2%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 3.4 per 100k people
12. Nebraska
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 6.3%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 22.1%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 24.4%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 5.1%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 3.6 per 100k people
11. Kansas
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 6.4%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 18.6%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 29.9%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 2.9%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 3.6 per 100k people
10. Iowa
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 6.5%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 20.8%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 27.6%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 5.2%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 2.9 per 100k people
9. New Mexico
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 6.5%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 20.4%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 26.2%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 2.0%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 5.9 per 100k people
8. North Dakota
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 6.5%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 16.5%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 29.1%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 4.7%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 6.2 per 100k people
7. District of Columbia
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 7.0%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 22.1%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 20.5%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 3.3%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 2.3 per 100k people
6. Texas
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 7.1%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 20.8%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 26.8%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 4.3%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 5.2 per 100k people
5. Vermont
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 7.3%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 17.9%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 33.0%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 2.9%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 2.9 per 100k people
4. South Carolina
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 7.5%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 18.1%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 25.4%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 3.1%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 6.3 per 100k people
3. Montana
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 7.6%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 19.8%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 33.1%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 3.7%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 5.4 per 100k people
2. Louisiana
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 10.0%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 28.2%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 34.0%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 4.6%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 4.7 per 100k people
1. Arkansas
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 10.7%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 26.3%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 25.7%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 3.1%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 4.8 per 100k people
Methodology and full results
Data on teen drinking patterns is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention High School Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (YRBSS). Details for the reported metrics are described below:
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: in a car or other vehicle, one or more times during the 30 days before the survey, among students who had driven.
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: in a car or other vehicle, one or more times during the 30 days before the survey.
- Teens who drank alcohol: at least one drink of alcohol, on at least 1 day during the 30 days before the survey.
Adult drinking and driving statistics are from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), and alcohol-related traffic death statistics are from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). For the purpose of this report, drunk driving fatalities are those in which the highest driver blood alcohol concentration involved in the crash was above the legal limit of 0.08.
All data is for 2017, the most recent available year. States are ordered by the percentage of teens who report driving when they had been drinking. The CDC does not provide this data for the following states: Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wyoming.