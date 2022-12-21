 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GUEST COMMENTARY

Guest commentary: We need equitable enforcement to stop the traffic fatality crisis on our roads

My family was irreparably broken on April 5, 2019, when a drunk driver with a BAC of 0.316, driving almost 100 miles per hour, plowed into the back of our uncle’s Jeep. My father, Dr. Vincent C. Rizzo, my mother, Mary Rizzo and my uncle, Dr. Michael J. Rizzo were all killed. My uncle, Gerald Rizzo, was seriously injured.

In the 9.5 miles leading up to the crash, frightened witnesses on 911 calls described the drunk driver as “tailgating, swerving, driving erratically, being inches from their bumper and driving like an idiot.” These were all clear indications that something was terribly wrong. They would have been picked up by impaired driving safety equipment technology had it been installed on the vehicle.

Two hundred fifty families in Kenosha were forced to choose a new dentist; 2,200 patients in Kenosha were forced to choose a new doctor.

The Rizzo family was left to choose three caskets, 24 pall bearers, write three obituaries, and say goodbye to almost a full generation of a family on a single day. No family should ever have to go through this again. A 100% preventable tragedy. Yet it continues to happen on an almost regular basis in Wisconsin and around the country.

Traffic fatalities are dramatically higher today compared to a decade ago. Every month, drunk driving causes more than 1,000 preventable deaths and 25,000 injuries. As U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stated, we’re facing “a national crisis of fatalities and serious injuries”.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates a 16.3% increase in Wisconsin traffic fatalities for the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021.

Those aren’t just numbers. Every one of those fatalities is a family member, friend and loved one who isn’t coming home.

Hazardous driving behaviors such as speeding, reckless, and impaired driving that got worse during the pandemic are largely to blame for the increases. It’s time to respond with proven-to-work strategies, particularly fair and equitable traffic enforcement aimed directly at stopping hazardous driving.

A 2022 NHTSA synthesis of studies concluded that high-visibility enforcement efforts targeting alcohol-impaired driving reduced crashes or prohibited behavior in 58% of the 90 study locations. It also noted: “For preventing alcohol-impaired driving, publicized sobriety checkpoints and high-visibility saturation patrols have demonstrated effectiveness.”

Another success model is the annual Click It or Ticket program which has used good laws, education and enforcement to achieve a national seat belt use rate of 90%, saving thousands of lives a year.

We need to refocus on programs that worked a decade ago when on average 10,000 fewer lives were lost on U.S. roadways annually.

In parallel, work must continue toward eliminating drunk driving.

Thanks to the support of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), its allies, and victims and survivors of this crime, bipartisan leaders in Congress included an advanced impaired driving prevention technology mandate in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law last November. It requires new equipment in cars by 2027 that will eventually save more than 9,000 lives a year.

The infrastructure law also provided additional resources to be used nationally and at the state and local level for a Safe Systems approach to safety — part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Roadway Safety Strategy — that includes roadway engineering improvements to complement reemphasis on human behavior changes and safer vehicles to reduce fatalities and injuries.

I was elated to see the National Transportation Safety Board’s strong statement of support for in-vehicle alcohol-detection technology and exploration of other technologies such as driver monitoring.

As NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said, “we need to implement the technologies that we have right here, right now to save lives”.

All these long-term steps are crucial, but there’s no time to lose. Let’s make fair and equitable enforcement of lifesaving traffic safety laws a top priority.

Catherine M. Koessl

Catherine M. Koessl

Catherine M. Koessl is a Mothers Against Drunk Driving volunteer and a Pleasant Prairie resident.

