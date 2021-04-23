Japan and the United States: Special allies

“The Prime Minister has brought the sun out, so he can do about anything.”

That was the way President Joe Biden of the United States graciously, and subtly, publicly introduced Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan at the White House. The Rising Sun, national symbol of Japan, was prominently associated with an earlier period of militarism that led to World War II in the Pacific.

Today, Japan with the U.S. boasts one of the largest and most advanced economies in the world, and is a leader in support of international organizations. The nation in recent years has been an active participant in international security cooperation.

While China, North Korea and Russia often dominate world news thanks to threats and turbulence, Japan has continued a course of sustained political stability and expanding international involvement and leadership.

Since the end of the regional and global commercial surge of Japan three decades ago, national economic problems have often seemed to dominate domestic debate, and attention from abroad. The problem of persistent economic sluggishness, the inability to reenergize the powerful engines of rapid growth, has preoccupied both policymakers and business leaders.