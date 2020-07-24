Japan, U.S. alliance remains strong, with Pacific and global significance
View Comments
COMMENTARY

Japan, U.S. alliance remains strong, with Pacific and global significance

{{featured_button_text}}

Threatening developments in China draw attention to the strong alliance between Japan and the United States.

The deterioration of relations between China and the U.S. encompasses trade, espionage, and abuse of human rights. The last includes persecution of minorities in China as well as Beijing’s harsh new law aimed at clamping down on freedom in Hong Kong.

The substantial arms buildup by China receives continuing global attention and concern, along with the wider regional arms race, and ongoing maritime disputes. North Korea, a communist ally of China, combines violent rhetoric, nuclear weapons development, and provocative actions, adding to tensions in the region.

Japan-U.S. collaboration grows. Late in the Obama administration, U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter visited the new Izumo, Japan’s largest military ship since World War II. Forces from Japan have been in the Indian Ocean in support of the NATO and United Nations military and economic missions in Afghanistan. This was the first time Japan warships have appeared in that part of the world since 1945.

On September 25, 2019, Japan and the U.S. announced a limited but important new bilateral trade agreement. The accord encompasses tariff cuts in agricultural and industrial products, and agreement on how to handle digital trade. This follows a decade of frustration of efforts to improve important bilateral economic relations, and weakening of ambitious regional economic collaboration.

The abandonment of the Trans-Pacific Partnership by the U.S. has overshadowed, but only for a time, the steady growth of Pacific regional institutions for economic cooperation.

This has continued during the Trump administration in institutional terms, hostile U.S. rhetoric aside. ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) was created in 1967 and has growing influence.

Australia Prime Minister Bob Hawke conceived APEC (Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation) in 1989. The initiative was embraced enthusiastically by President George H.W. Bush and Secretary of State James Baker, as the Cold War with the Soviet Union was clearly ending.

In the Atlantic region, NATO and the European Union can trace their origins back to the late 1940s and early 1950s respectively. By contrast, Asia lacks the same long-established framework of collaborative institutions.

Since 1980, United States trade with Asia overall has been greater than with Europe, and that differential continues to expand. The Pacific region encompasses a steadily expanding share of the world’s economic product, investment and trade.

President Obama in 2009 participated in an APEC summit in Singapore and thereafter continued to underscore Asia’s importance. This sustained emphasis by Washington helped to strengthen Asia’s regional organizations as global as well as Pacific partners.

This in turn facilitated efforts to mitigate the 2007-9 financial crisis and recession, which was worldwide in scope but concentrated in the Atlantic region. Asia’s economic strength has been crucial to the continuing recovery long term.

The 2006 APEC summit was held in Vietnam. The gathering provided an opportunity to highlight that economy. Vietnam did not join ASEAN until 1995, reflecting the lingering influence of the Cold War and the Vietnam War. U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld was honored during the 2006 summit. Vietnam continues active policy engagement.

Today, free markets, and global trade and investment gradually encourage stability and the rule of law in Asia, as elsewhere in the world. At the same time, the enormous arms buildup in the Pacific region requires sustained monitoring and countermeasures.

Japan-U.S. military cooperation today is vital. Diplomacy and strength are joined.

Watch now: UW-Parkside holds virtual commencment

Saturday’s Spring 2020 Commencement ceremony at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside was supposed to resemble other spring celebrations: The Alfred and Bernice De Simone Gymnasium packed to the rafters with family, friends, and well-wishers cheering as their special graduate crossed the stage and received a diploma.

COVID-19 changed all of that.

Instead, a record class of just over 500 students with 55 master’s degree candidates, viewed online messages from UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford, Provost Rob Ducoffe, UW Regent Emeritus Torrey Tiedeman, and Chancellor’s Award Recipient Zachary Atkins of Racine.

Art Cyr

Arthur I. Cyr

Arthur I. Cyr is Clausen Distinguished Professor at Carthage College in Wisconsin and author of “After the Cold War” (Macmillan/Palgrave and NYU Press). Contact acyr@carthage.edu.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: The pandemic may very well last another year or more
Columnists

Commentary: The pandemic may very well last another year or more

Anthony Fauci has recently taken some heat in Washington for supposedly being too pessimistic about how long it will take to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control. In fact, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is probably being too optimistic, a new survey of leading health care company leaders and investors suggests. In congressional testimony and news ...

Commentary: Mask wearing: Maybe you have a right to put your health at risk, but not that of others
Columnists

Commentary: Mask wearing: Maybe you have a right to put your health at risk, but not that of others

"I don't need a mask!" declared the San Diego woman to a Starbucks barista. The woman apparently believed she had a right to enter mask-free, contrary to the coffee bar's policy. A surprising number of Americans treat expectations of mask-wearing during the coronavirus pandemic in a similar way - as if these expectations were paternalistic, limiting people's liberty for their own good. They ...

Commentary: As a restaurant server, I'm risking my life to serve you during the pandemic. Please remember that
Columnists

Commentary: As a restaurant server, I'm risking my life to serve you during the pandemic. Please remember that

While describing the dessert selections through my mask and face shield for the guests at a table for four, a customer mimicked my face coverings while mocking my muffled voice. "I can't understand you through your welding shield," he said with a chuckle. I pointed out that while this might be funny to him, I was risking my life to be here - and serve him. That day in May, a hundred customers ...

Commentary: The Supreme Court — again — shamefully makes it hard for Americans to vote
Columnists

Commentary: The Supreme Court — again — shamefully makes it hard for Americans to vote

On Thursday the Supreme Court, responding to an emergency appeal, issued an order that will make it impossible for thousands of former prison inmates convicted of felonies to vote in Florida's primary election. It's an ominous ruling in an election year already thrown into confusion by the COVID-19 pandemic and haunted by the specter of partisan disputes about voter fraud and voter ...

Commentary: Dealing with the coronavirus isn't about making everything safe — it's about assessing risk
Columnists

Commentary: Dealing with the coronavirus isn't about making everything safe — it's about assessing risk

We have been asking the wrong question as we consider dipping our toes into new activities during the coronavirus pandemic: Is it safe? We are looking for a yes or no - a binary answer that harks back to our pre-pandemic lives. Instead, we should evaluate our encounters objectively based on some simple factors that place exposure on a risk spectrum. If we do, we will consolidate our successes ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics