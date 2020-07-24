Japan, U.S. alliance remains strong, with Pacific and global significance

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Threatening developments in China draw attention to the strong alliance between Japan and the United States.

The deterioration of relations between China and the U.S. encompasses trade, espionage, and abuse of human rights. The last includes persecution of minorities in China as well as Beijing’s harsh new law aimed at clamping down on freedom in Hong Kong.

The substantial arms buildup by China receives continuing global attention and concern, along with the wider regional arms race, and ongoing maritime disputes. North Korea, a communist ally of China, combines violent rhetoric, nuclear weapons development, and provocative actions, adding to tensions in the region.

Japan-U.S. collaboration grows. Late in the Obama administration, U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter visited the new Izumo, Japan’s largest military ship since World War II. Forces from Japan have been in the Indian Ocean in support of the NATO and United Nations military and economic missions in Afghanistan. This was the first time Japan warships have appeared in that part of the world since 1945.