Justice, unity, and community resilience in my hometown of Kenosha

Don’t be distracted by the politicians and vigilantes who seek to undermine people gathering together to demand justice for all. They are only trying to sow division and foment fear. Instead, pay attention to those like the Blake family, gathering their community together and taking constructive steps to call for justice and a better tomorrow. Honor them and take part in the broad support — across generations, races, and places — that is lifting up calls for change in the wake of the police killings of George Floyd in Minnesota, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Rayshard Brooks in Georgia, and now the police shooting of Jacob Blake in my hometown of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The unrest touched off by repeated police brutality against Black people is not happening in a vacuum. Polling shows that nine out of 10 Americans understand that racial and ethnic discrimination is a problem in the United States, and that police violence is part of that problem. Most of us understand that if we want our country to be truly safe, all people need to be able to trust our systems of law enforcement. That can’t happen as long as police kill, disrespect, and unfairly target Black and Brown people and people who struggle to make ends meet.