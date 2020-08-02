Keeping up with new words

I love the English language and its effective use.
I have friends who have written books and others who write advertising copy and they feel the same way about our language. I don’t put myself in their category but we all enjoy stringing words together for others to read and enjoy.
My love of English was instilled and nurtured by my high school English teacher, Miss Marie McGinnis. She was a portly old spinster who wrote prose for us to read and emulate.
Back in the day, the word “spinster” was not insulting and often described a lady who didn’t find a man to measure up to her standards and decided to live alone. That was the case with Marie although she was friendly with everyone and didn’t seem to be bitter about anything. Her good nature and sense of humor were contagious and we all learned that from her as well. We never called her an Old Maid.
She insisted on correct grammar and she told us that those who end sentences with prepositions would burn in hell. I had just finished 8 years of grade school in a Catholic school taught by nuns and was immune to the threat of spending eternity in hellfire. Nonetheless, we took our beloved English teacher seriously and did our very best to measure up to her high writing standards. I’ve tried to maintain those standards ever since.
Our language is ever evolving and a moving target in its correct usage. New words are added as the world changes and I do my best to keep up with them. The Webster dictionary officially adds new words to its volumes every year and I keep a close watch on that. Some new words are temporary because of current world events and will phase out over time. The corona virus scare inspired a host of new words but I ignored them as I think this epidemic and those words will be a thing of the past soon. I hope we don’t lose the friendly handshake for all time. I know I will never get into the Howie Mandell fist bump and the elbow bump seems silly to me.
The magazine Washington Examiner carries a column titled WORD OF THE WEEK and I look for that as well. A recent issue deals with new words whereby proper names are used to describe physical attributes of people. We have had a version of this for a long time where a name along with a descriptive adjective describes people. Think of Doubting Thomas and Peeping Tom. There is also Typhoid Mary, Negative Nancy and Chatty Cathy. These names are self-evident because of the helping adjective and we all accept them. The new words which are just the proper names by themselves aren’t clear and some are insulting to people with those actual names. For example, Chad is defined as a guy who is full of himself and fancies himself a ladies man who likes to date and get lucky with gals. A Chad is thought to be on the prowl. So, is there a name for a pretty gal? Well, sort of. A Stacy is defined as a good looking, highly desirable woman. It makes no note of her being forward or promiscuous in any way. In short, it is nice to be a Stacy. A Chad? Not so much.
But maybe the worst of these new handles is “Karen.” Karen is cited as a rich, middle aged white woman. The article states that Merriam-Webster describes a Karen as a woman who is extremely aware of her privilege and weaponizes it,” whatever that means. I will not use or write any of these human names to describe characteristics of people, real or imagined. We have better things to do with our written words.
Sign me Meticulous Mike.
Mike Kirchen is a resident of Pleasant Prairie.
