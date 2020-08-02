Keeping up with new words

The magazine Washington Examiner carries a column titled WORD OF THE WEEK and I look for that as well. A recent issue deals with new words whereby proper names are used to describe physical attributes of people. We have had a version of this for a long time where a name along with a descriptive adjective describes people. Think of Doubting Thomas and Peeping Tom. There is also Typhoid Mary, Negative Nancy and Chatty Cathy. These names are self-evident because of the helping adjective and we all accept them. The new words which are just the proper names by themselves aren’t clear and some are insulting to people with those actual names. For example, Chad is defined as a guy who is full of himself and fancies himself a ladies man who likes to date and get lucky with gals. A Chad is thought to be on the prowl. So, is there a name for a pretty gal? Well, sort of. A Stacy is defined as a good looking, highly desirable woman. It makes no note of her being forward or promiscuous in any way. In short, it is nice to be a Stacy. A Chad? Not so much.