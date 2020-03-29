Kenosha: A good place to be

Some moments call for us to be our best selves, and this is certainly one of those moments. Fortunately, in Kenosha, we already know how to work together as a community.

Our city has weathered adversity before. We have learned to accept what we could not change. And we have learned to get to work on shaping the future. We only need to look at the years, difficult as they were, following the closure of the lakeside auto plant. This wonderful community understands what it means to pull together in the face of trouble and challenge — and what it means to act with purpose.

It is not like this everywhere. I have lived in different places, have served as “deputy mayor” of a small village in Tennessee, and have spent time as a member of different residential colleges, which are their own small communities of thousands of people. Some communities tend to pull together, and others tend to fall apart.

Look across our community and we can see how we are approaching adversity. At Carthage, Gateway, and UW-Parkside, faculties are rising to the challenge of remote instruction on short notice as staff support their colleagues and students during an uncertain time. Prospective students and families looking for a college can be confident in the responsiveness of our local higher education institutions.