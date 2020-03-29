Kenosha: A good place to be
View Comments

Kenosha: A good place to be

{{featured_button_text}}

Some moments call for us to be our best selves, and this is certainly one of those moments. Fortunately, in Kenosha, we already know how to work together as a community.

Our city has weathered adversity before. We have learned to accept what we could not change. And we have learned to get to work on shaping the future. We only need to look at the years, difficult as they were, following the closure of the lakeside auto plant. This wonderful community understands what it means to pull together in the face of trouble and challenge — and what it means to act with purpose.

It is not like this everywhere. I have lived in different places, have served as “deputy mayor” of a small village in Tennessee, and have spent time as a member of different residential colleges, which are their own small communities of thousands of people. Some communities tend to pull together, and others tend to fall apart.

Look across our community and we can see how we are approaching adversity. At Carthage, Gateway, and UW-Parkside, faculties are rising to the challenge of remote instruction on short notice as staff support their colleagues and students during an uncertain time. Prospective students and families looking for a college can be confident in the responsiveness of our local higher education institutions.

Our local restaurants, similarly, have worked quickly to launch efficient curbside services. Froedtert South rolled out a drive-through COVID-19 testing station within days. And Grace Welcome Center is ramping up the number of lunches it makes, thanks to a growing cadre of volunteers.

It’s not just willingness to act, though, that makes community action possible. It’s the strength of our relationships as neighbors and citizens, so that we have built necessary trust. It’s the strength of our collective education, so that together we understand our challenges and find smart solutions. And it’s the strength of our common experience, in having met challenges before, so that we proceed with a sense of confidence in each other.

I live on Carthage’s campus, and on my walks down Campus Drive, I have seen how our community has pulled together — to take care of families as they have been driving in to retrieve their students’ belongings, to take care of international students who have difficulty returning home, and to take care of fellow faculty and staff who are seeking both to stay safe and to serve our community.

I know that that same care is evident across Kenosha. We know that, even as we practice social distancing to flatten the curve of the virus’s spread, we must continue to feed our children, support our medical staff, and deliver our essential services. I am confident that as we are all called on to do more, we will get it done.

On our part, the Nursing Department at Carthage has donated medical equipment to local health care facilities. Gateway has done the same. In addition, I have contacted local hospitals to offer our residence halls and other areas for use if medical facilities become overwhelmed. I know that all of the community leaders will find ways to assist.

I know, finally, that a community fabric is what holds Carthage together, and Kenosha too. We must keep that fabric strong, or we will be weaker as a community. In my communications to Carthaginians far and wide, I encourage staying as connected as we possibly can, by phone, by social media, by virtual happy hour. I encourage Kenoshans to do the same, with families and friends, with colleagues, with neighbors, for connectedness is vital to our strength in weathering adversity.

We are fortunate to live in Kenosha. We know one another. We are pragmatic. We get things done. I know we will weather this storm as well as anywhere — and we will do so because we weather it together.

John Swallow

John Swallow is president of Carthage College

 Provided photo

John Swallow is president of Carthage College.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: I'm an ER doctor ready and able to save your life. Want to keep me safe from coronavirus? Stay home
Columnists

Commentary: I'm an ER doctor ready and able to save your life. Want to keep me safe from coronavirus? Stay home

On March 14, the American College of Emergency Physicians announced that two emergency room doctors were in critical condition with COVID-19. One of the physicians, based in Washington state, is only in his 40s. The other doctor, in his 70s, was in charge of emergency preparedness for his hospital in New Jersey. On Thursday, it was reported that two emergency medicine doctors at a hospital in ...

Commentary: Think your lockdown is unpleasant? Imagine how your dog feels every day
Columnists

Commentary: Think your lockdown is unpleasant? Imagine how your dog feels every day

People around the world are bemoaning having to stay mostly at home for some weeks because of COVID-19. After just a day or two - even with the internet, Netflix, books, music, games, FaceTime and endless other ways to entertain themselves and stay connected, not to mention walks in the park and trips to the grocery store - many people reported feeling lonely, bored, restless, or even ...

Commentary: Census scams likely to target elderly
Columnists

Commentary: Census scams likely to target elderly

With the start of 2020 Census count, scammers and con artists are going to toss their "pitches" at older Americans. The census is too important to allow them to succeed. That is why the AARP and U.S. Census Bureau are working hard to protect vulnerable seniors and all citizens. From March 12 through March 20, the Census Bureau is mailing invitations to all U.S. residents to complete the 2020 ...

Commentary: Trump isn't alone in worrying about closing churches during the pandemic
Columnists

Commentary: Trump isn't alone in worrying about closing churches during the pandemic

President Donald Trump was widely criticized after he said that "I'd love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter." The most important holiday on the Christian calendar, he added later, would be a "beautiful time" to have "packed churches." For some, the president's suggestion about an Easter reopening was a subset of his seeming overeagerness to revive the economy by ...

+3
Commentary: Forging common bonds is essential now — and after — this coronavirus crisis
Columnists

Commentary: Forging common bonds is essential now — and after — this coronavirus crisis

In a scene from the Gospel of John, Jesus meets a man blind from birth. His blindness has left him fearful about taking a step forward. But Jesus uses this moment not only to bring physical healing to this one man, but also to point out the need for spiritual healing for us all. This moment has revealed our need for such healing, for the world's people have been stunned and dispirited by this ...

+3
Commentary: Mass panic may be worse than the coronavirus itself
Columnists

Commentary: Mass panic may be worse than the coronavirus itself

The coronavirus is here. But fear not. Mass panic is also here. Fear. I'm a doctor and an infectious diseases specialist. I've been at this for more than 20 years seeing sick patients on a daily basis. I have worked in inner city hospitals and in the poorest slums of Africa. HIV-AIDS, hepatitis, tuberculosis, SARS, measles, shingles, whooping cough, diphtheria ... there is little I haven't ...

+5
Commentary: Emergency policy responses should be realistic
Columnists

Commentary: Emergency policy responses should be realistic

Crises understandably spark demands for action. And the bigger and more outside-the-box the action, the better such demands seem to be met. Yet crises also spark panic. Panic, in turn, promotes reckless impulsiveness. Thus times such as these suffer short supplies of sober and careful assessments. So let's all take a deep breath (or two!) and focus on some realities that must be kept in mind ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics