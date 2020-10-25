Kenosha Voices John Zell

John Zell is a retired middle and high school teacher who has lived in Kenosha since 2003. Originally from Chicago, he appreciates Kenosha for its many events, many of which are held Downtown or along the lakefront.

While he is not actively involved in any community organizations, he has observed the progress or lack thereof economic opportunities in the Kenosha area.

Kenosha can change for the better and become more inclusive?

I feel that local Kenosha police and the county sheriff’s offices need to review their hiring strategies. I have noticed that new recruits for their forces seem to come from the ranks of ex-military veterans. These veterans have been trained in techniques for urban combat. Such orientations have a profound effect upon how they view their opponents in our community.

Police forces should not view law breaking activities as taking place in a war zone. I was appalled by the sight of armored vehicles sent against peaceful protesters as well as those who were looting and setting fires. It is not a good policy to kill flies with a hammer.

What must happen?