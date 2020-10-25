Kenosha Voices John Zell

John Zell is a retired middle and high school teacher who has lived in Kenosha since 2003. Originally from Chicago, he appreciates Kenosha for its many events, many of which are held Downtown or along the lakefront.
While he is not actively involved in any community organizations, he has observed the progress or lack thereof economic opportunities in the Kenosha area.
Kenosha can change for the better and become more inclusive?
I feel that local Kenosha police and the county sheriff’s offices need to review their hiring strategies. I have noticed that new recruits for their forces seem to come from the ranks of ex-military veterans. These veterans have been trained in techniques for urban combat. Such orientations have a profound effect upon how they view their opponents in our community.
Police forces should not view law breaking activities as taking place in a war zone. I was appalled by the sight of armored vehicles sent against peaceful protesters as well as those who were looting and setting fires. It is not a good policy to kill flies with a hammer.
What must happen?
As I see it, the Kenosha planners need to pivot from their objective of remaking the Downtown area and lakefront into a tourist mecca. Small businesses, that have become tourist dependent, may not have a rosy future during or post pandemic. More emphasis needs to be put on “convenience” businesses and services for local communities. Why has consumer traffic fled to the suburbs? Perhaps a temporary tax-free zone for small convenience stores and markets would make more sense than office buildings. Drive-through restaurant facilities might require a bit more planning and road alterations, which the city planners can provide.
What has been your experience?
All of this is not possible without providing structural rebuilding of our local roads on the east-west access. Perhaps with the recent allocation of $75,301 in state aid, the Kenosha Water and Sewer Utility can complete its present projects and let serious construction begin. Keep in mind that if you can build it, they will come.
What do you want for this community moving forward?
Many agitators and troublemakers came from outside the community. Was this an attempt to rekindle the social unrest of the Sixties? We are not at war, and Kenosha does not need to be put on war-time alert. Kenosha has never had a segregated community in recent years although minorities have been residing in blighted areas. This does not need to be viewed as a war zone. There is a need for more help to restore economic benefits to these areas. Until attitudes change, there can be no progress going forward.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!