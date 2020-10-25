Kenosha Voices Mark Wistar

Mark Wistar came to Kenosha in 1978 when the Downtown had pedestrian walks with no through traffic. He fell in love with the city’s architecture, proximity to Lake Michigan and strong Italian heritage. He bought his first Downtown building in the late 1990s.

He is a co-owner of the Downtown House of Nutrition & Wellness store. Wistar also is actively involved in the community as an advocate for development and the growth of Kenosha’s downtown as a member of the Kenosha Lakeshore Business Improvement District.

What do you think of this community moving forward?

I still think this is a great community where people want to live. People who visit Kenosha aspire to live here. After the riots it was good to see people helping each other put up the boards on downtown and uptown businesses.

In the past, tourism was great. With what has happened with the riots, some people may be afraid to come Downtown. [Those who came to the city] were shocked and very saddened by the turn of events. What you saw was not something that Kenosha people would do. Our community as a whole would not do that.

However, this is a good community, and it will continue to be a good community moving forward.