Kenosha Voices Mark Wistar

Mark Wistar came to Kenosha in 1978 when the Downtown had pedestrian walks with no through traffic. He fell in love with the city’s architecture, proximity to Lake Michigan and strong Italian heritage. He bought his first Downtown building in the late 1990s.
He is a co-owner of the Downtown House of Nutrition & Wellness store. Wistar also is actively involved in the community as an advocate for development and the growth of Kenosha’s downtown as a member of the Kenosha Lakeshore Business Improvement District.
What do you think of this community moving forward?
I still think this is a great community where people want to live. People who visit Kenosha aspire to live here. After the riots it was good to see people helping each other put up the boards on downtown and uptown businesses.
In the past, tourism was great. With what has happened with the riots, some people may be afraid to come Downtown. [Those who came to the city] were shocked and very saddened by the turn of events. What you saw was not something that Kenosha people would do. Our community as a whole would not do that.
However, this is a good community, and it will continue to be a good community moving forward.
Downtown and Uptown business owners and community people seemed to have become stronger. Many made their plywood boards look as if they were part of an outdoor art show. What happened for them to do this?
There is a good spirit here. We all want to see downtown and the city continue to grow. We were impressed by people putting boards up. These are hardworking people who are just trying to make a living. This is an artful community.
What must happen?
The various community groups need to work together. The city and the organizations need to come together. We can get back by helping people in the community become more involved with organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club, the Shalom Center and others such as the police department, the Italian-America Club.
How can Kenosha change for the better and become more inclusive?
Putting money into Uptown. Investing in black-owned businesses.
What has been your experience?
The Mahone family, for example, have devoted their whole life to the community. [Note: Mary Lou and Arthur Mahone were an influential couple advocating for social justice in Kenosha. They raised nine children who are still actively involved in building bridges, joining disparate sectors of the community to challenge racial discrimination and create equal opportunity in education, healthcare, housing and labor.]
