Kenosha Voices: Peter Aiello

One of the many things that comes to mind, that has initiated the concept of inclusiveness in our city, are the events held by The Mahone Foundation. Music tends to bring people together, and one in particular they have brought to us is "The Lincoln Park Live" concert series during the summer time. If you were to go there, you will not see a more diverse group of people having a good time together as one. And that's were it starts. In my opinion we need more opportunities for all different cultures of people of Kenosha to just get to know each other in a positive, fun environment. When we strive to learn about and understand someone else's culture, no matter who they are, you are able to find out that, although we might use different vernacular and maybe dress differently, our goals for ourselves and our children are all the same. We all want peace, health and happiness, and for our children to be safe and successful no matter what they do. And the more you are able to fully comprehend that, the more you will be able to embrace all of our differences and build on our similarities.