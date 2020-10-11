Kenosha Voices: Peter Aiello

Born and raised in Kenosha, former special education teacher Peter Aiello sees a number of ways the city can heal from the civil unrest it experienced at the end of August and into September.
And from his perspective, Aiello, who now works as a compliance and eligibility analyst for Goodwill Industries at Great Lakes Naval Base, most of the necessary steps come down to each individual doing their part.
How can Kenosha change for the better and become more inclusive?
Change starts within. If we want our city to change, we need to change our thinking. The more we are able to understand our similarities and differences, the more we will be able to accept and learn that we really are not all that different. Anytime you want this type of change to happen, it begins with two things, openness and opportunities. People need to be open to the idea that the culture they grew up in is not the only one. It may be they only one they know (for now, hopefully), but it is not the only one that works.
Just like using a GPS system. The GPS may show you multiple ways to get to you destination, and if every set of directions will get you to the same destination, there really isn't a right or wrong way, as long the route you took got you there, then you're good. Once you have the right mindset, opportunities need to be created for the learning, understanding and acceptance of our similarities and differences.
One of the many things that comes to mind, that has initiated the concept of inclusiveness in our city, are the events held by The Mahone Foundation. Music tends to bring people together, and one in particular they have brought to us is "The Lincoln Park Live" concert series during the summer time. If you were to go there, you will not see a more diverse group of people having a good time together as one. And that's were it starts. In my opinion we need more opportunities for all different cultures of people of Kenosha to just get to know each other in a positive, fun environment. When we strive to learn about and understand someone else's culture, no matter who they are, you are able to find out that, although we might use different vernacular and maybe dress differently, our goals for ourselves and our children are all the same. We all want peace, health and happiness, and for our children to be safe and successful no matter what they do. And the more you are able to fully comprehend that, the more you will be able to embrace all of our differences and build on our similarities.
The other thing that needs to happen is that we ALL have to let go of or stubborn pride sometimes. Too much pride is one of the things that continues to separate us. When something bad happens, believing that you are always the victim, and you did nothing wrong to perpetuate the situation, is having too much pride. When something bad happens, believing that what you did was 100% correct, is having too much pride. What I mean is no one wants to be wrong. More importantly, no one wants to admit to themselves that did something wrong. Moreover, that they did or didn't do something that could have prevented this bad thing from occurring in the first place. If we can let go of some of that stubborn pride and be realistic with ourselves and start to admit that "maybe I could have done this, or I should have done that, I wouldn't be in this mess." Once we are able to release some of that pride, we will begin to see some honest change in the world.
What has been your experience?
I was raised to treat others how I want to be treated and to respect them no matter who they are.
When I was 9, my oldest sister began dating a young man that she really liked, and he treated her very well. Through time, the more she brought him around the house, the more opportunity we had to get to know him. What we found out was that he was one of the nicest, caring, guys you’d ever want to meet, and soon he became one of the family. Eventually, the two families met and found out that we had a lot in common, and we became fast friends. At the age of 11 my dad had died, and as you can imagine, it was a very difficult time for our family. Not only was his family there for us in our time of need, my sister's boyfriend began to look out for me like another one of my older brothers. Within a year and a half or so, my sister and her boyfriend were engaged and married, and the two families had become one.
Then, like most couples who get married, they published their wedding information and picture in the newspaper for all celebrate their nuptials. Well, not everyone was happy these two young people getting married, and we soon found our yard to be filled with racist signs and full of garbage. When I went outside to see this, I was both sad and confused. Sad that people had trashed our yard and confused that people we don’t know called my family, my sister and her new husband such terrible hurtful names. They didn’t know us. My sister and her husband didn’t do anything to them.
So why such hate? At my innocent age of 12 (before the internet), I was dumbfounded as to why people would do such things, and say such things to someone they didn’t even know. In my limited knowledge of the world at that age, it couldn’t have been because he was Black. That was insane. He was the nicest guy who came from an even nicer family. So what should the color of his skin do with anything?
Aren’t we all created “equal?”
