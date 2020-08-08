Leading the way to a sustainable future

Wisconsin is a proud and long-standing leader in this country when it comes to environmental stewardship and innovative ways to better protect its bountiful natural resources.
Thus, it’s no surprise that communities like Kenosha are out front in their quest for more and better recycling opportunities, including a renewed interest in recycling properly.
This is welcomed news for our environment across the nation. It also creates a unique opportunity for cities to examine current recycling practices and look for ways to improve and make recycling work better for consumers, sustainability workers and the environment.
While residents are recycling more, contamination among recyclables remains an issue due to confusion over what is and is not recyclable. Increased contamination in recycling receptacles poses a major problem for municipalities, as it raises the cost to process and sort valuable, recyclable material. Foreign import restrictions and pressures during the pandemic have forced communities in Wisconsin to find the most cost-effective strategies for collecting and processing recyclable goods while confronting limitations to their recycling programs. More importantly – increased contamination also endangers collection workers.
It’s no secret that the health crisis caused by COVID-19 has led to new budgetary challenges that could hinder our ability to adequately address recycling needs in a post-pandemic environment. Now more than ever lies an opportunity for municipalities to partner with private sector and sustainability leaders to develop cost-effective and efficient solutions to improve outdated recycling systems. That’s exactly what we’re doing right here in Kenosha.
While Kenosha residents bag their recyclables for curbside pickup, the nearest materials recovery facility (MRF) that processes recyclable material does not accept bagged materials – which means a large portion of the city’s recyclables do not end up being recycled and remade into new products as intended. Together, the city of Kenosha, along with America’s leading beverage companies and top sustainability leaders, are joining forces to find better way solutions to improve the city’s recycling system.
As part of Every Bottle Back, a large breakthrough initiative spearheaded by the American Beverage Association, The Coca-Cola Company, Keurig Dr Pepper and PepsiCo as well as The Recycling Partnership, Closed Loop Partners and World Wildlife Fund, we are excited that the city of Kenosha has been chosen to receive an investment of more than $520,000 to help more than 32,000 households convert from the current plastic bag recycling system to 96-gallon, curbside recycling carts.
Upgrading Kenosha’s recycling infrastructure will not only aid the economy by reducing landfill and waste collection costs, it will bolster collection rates, decrease contamination, improve safety for our collection workers, Together, we will protect our environment by ensuring valuable plastics, like plastic beverage bottles, can be remade into new products as intended.
This modernization will help transition the city from its current labor intensive, manual collection of bags to a safer, more automated collection. These critical investments will increase load capacity, reduce recyclables sent to landfills, and generate 2.1 million new pounds of recyclable plastic, called polyethylene terephthalate (PET), over 10 years.
These new resources also will help keep sanitation workers safe by reducing injuries sustained during bin or bag collection. Of course, new equipment is only one part of the equation. That’s why, as part of the investment, area residents will receive recycling information to make confident decisions about what does and does not belong in a recycling cart.
As part of Every Bottle Back’s locally tailored solutions and investments, America’s leading beverage companies and environmental partners are working with the city toward our shared goal of reducing our plastic footprint by delivering tangible results and demonstrating the power of cross-industry, public-private partnerships that can – and should — serve as a model for the entire country.
We are proud to join forces and lead the charge, and we hope others will be inspired by our efforts to preserve our natural resources and ensure valuable recyclable materials, like plastic beverage bottles, are properly collected so they don’t end up as litter on our shorelines or as waste in landfills.
Now more than ever, we thank the citizens of Kenosha for participating in curbside recycling, and we look forward to working with all of our neighbors to protect the environment for future generations.
Kelly McDowell is executive secretary of the Wisconsin Beverage Association, and Kevin Keane is a Wisconsin native and American Beverage Association’s executive vice president of government and public affairs.
