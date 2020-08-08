Leading the way to a sustainable future

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin is a proud and long-standing leader in this country when it comes to environmental stewardship and innovative ways to better protect its bountiful natural resources.

Thus, it’s no surprise that communities like Kenosha are out front in their quest for more and better recycling opportunities, including a renewed interest in recycling properly.

This is welcomed news for our environment across the nation. It also creates a unique opportunity for cities to examine current recycling practices and look for ways to improve and make recycling work better for consumers, sustainability workers and the environment.

While residents are recycling more, contamination among recyclables remains an issue due to confusion over what is and is not recyclable. Increased contamination in recycling receptacles poses a major problem for municipalities, as it raises the cost to process and sort valuable, recyclable material. Foreign import restrictions and pressures during the pandemic have forced communities in Wisconsin to find the most cost-effective strategies for collecting and processing recyclable goods while confronting limitations to their recycling programs. More importantly – increased contamination also endangers collection workers.