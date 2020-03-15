Lent change leads to beautiful music

On that first day, I wondered where my mind might wander without music to focus it. Would I discover new aspects of my soul? Maybe I’d enter into serenity with the sounds of nature. Or perhaps I’d transcend this plane of existence altogether, into the silent realm of tranquility and peace.

Mostly, I just ended up talking to myself.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

That and staring into space.

Long story short—this ended up being the first Lenten sacrifice I’ve ever failed. One night, driving home in silence, with only my thoughts to distract me, I quickly convinced myself that I was having a stroke. “If you were having a stroke, wouldn’t you feel maybe a little bit worse?” I thought, as I smiled manically, trying to see if half my face was paralyzed. “NO,” the other part of me thought. “YOU’RE STROKING OUT, MAN. PULL OVER SO YOU CAN DIE IN PEACE.”

The silence wasn’t working out great, so I compromised. After the first week, I started listening to music only in the car, and I’ve been able to stick to that. Even more than just sticking to it, I’ve suddenly found a real benefit beyond just the discipline and the sacrifice and all that jazz.

The music is way way way better. I’d use even more “ways” but I’m operating with a limited word count here.