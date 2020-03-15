Lent change leads to beautiful music
In late February, I was strolling down the street, when I was stopped by Young Jimmy, one of my many pals.

“Dang it, Archer,” he said. “Is that burning sulfur smeared across your face again? You can’t keep doing this, man. It’s freaking everybody out.”

“Slow your roll, ya dingus,” I said. “These are ashes.”

Young Jimmy looked at me confused. I explained to him that today was Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the Catholic liturgical season of Lent, when all us papists go to Mass and the priest says, “For dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return,” reminding us of the futility of Earthly things and our inescapable mortality, before swiping his thumb across our foreheads and marking us with a cross of ashes.

“That sounds kinda culty,” he said.

“Shove it, Young Jimmy,” I responded, and continued on my way.

On this, the first day of Lent, my thoughts were on the idea of Lenten sacrifice. If you’re not aware, Catholics tend to give up something for the 40-day season of Lent, like cigarettes, cookies, custard, any of life’s little pleasures. This is meant to inculcate discipline and interior strength, a willingness to give up immediate pleasure for a greater good.

This year, I decided to give up music. That seemed like a worthwhile challenge in self-denial, considering how frequently I crank the tunes. No more Bonnie Prince Billy in the car. No BROCKHAMPTON over the headphones at work. No Eminem during my late-night bench-press-and-weep sessions. Now I would face an unknown silence.

On that first day, I wondered where my mind might wander without music to focus it. Would I discover new aspects of my soul? Maybe I’d enter into serenity with the sounds of nature. Or perhaps I’d transcend this plane of existence altogether, into the silent realm of tranquility and peace.

Mostly, I just ended up talking to myself.

That and staring into space.

Long story short—this ended up being the first Lenten sacrifice I’ve ever failed. One night, driving home in silence, with only my thoughts to distract me, I quickly convinced myself that I was having a stroke. “If you were having a stroke, wouldn’t you feel maybe a little bit worse?” I thought, as I smiled manically, trying to see if half my face was paralyzed. “NO,” the other part of me thought. “YOU’RE STROKING OUT, MAN. PULL OVER SO YOU CAN DIE IN PEACE.”

The silence wasn’t working out great, so I compromised. After the first week, I started listening to music only in the car, and I’ve been able to stick to that. Even more than just sticking to it, I’ve suddenly found a real benefit beyond just the discipline and the sacrifice and all that jazz.

The music is way way way better. I’d use even more “ways” but I’m operating with a limited word count here.

Before Lent, I must have spent at least five hours a day listening to music. Probably more. It turned music into a numbing mush, like that time I ate a bathtub full of applesauce. It was just too much, and all the flavor was gone.

Now that I can’t listen to music at home, at work, in the gym, I’m suddenly full up with enthusiasm every time I turn my car on and hear the opening chord to “Bad Company.” The other day I was walking by Wahlburger’s, and I heard “Once in a Lifetime” playing through the glass. It was delightful. Lean Year’s “Come and See” brings a lump to my throat. I’m not restlessly skipping songs in search of one that I haven’t played to death.

Denial led to appreciation. I couldn’t give up music all the way, but I found a new disciplined way to make it alive again. Restricting my freedom to do what I want drastically improved the thing that I wanted. I think there’s a real big life lesson in there, a serious one that can shape the whole of your existence if you think about it.

Next time I saw Young Jimmy, he stopped me in the alleyway and said. “So how’s that Lent thing going?”

And I said, “Shut your lying mouth, Young Jimmy. I heard what you’ve been saying about my sister.”

And then I slapped him across the face. But never mind that. If anyone other than Young Jimmy had asked me that question, I would have said this.

“Well, I failed pretty hard. Barely made it a week. But actually … pretty good, man. Pretty good.”

Archer Parquette

Archer Parquette won first place in humor writing in the Society of Newspaper Columnists 2019 contest for a column in the Kenosha News. He is a graduate of Boston College and lives in Kenosha.

