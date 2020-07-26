Mahone Fund Board of Directors: Join together to end racism, fight for social justice.

One of the keys to answering today’s complex questions can be found in education. Every day, we see the power of education as lives and communities are transformed. Peacefully solving the challenges that face our nation and our world – challenges that are embedded in the rights of individuals to be treated with dignity and respect – will take open and frank dialogue among people not always accustomed to or comfortable with these conversations.

That is the value of education – creating the important dialogue needed to address the issues of equality, disparity, dignity and respect. Do you have the will to come out of your comfort zone to lead, to encourage, and to implement change?

Clearly, if racism is not eradicated and access to education is limited, so too is the pursuit of our noble democratic principles and the opportunities to improve the human condition for all people. It’s only accomplished through a shared vision to live in a civil and just society.

Each year the Mahone Fund, along with our valued corporate partners, community stakeholders, and volunteers, provides access to post-secondary education for high school students who might otherwise not have the opportunity to transform their lives and the lives of others. Our collective investment in each Mahone Scholar fuels their pathway and prepares them for the global challenges ahead.