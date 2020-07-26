Mahone Fund Board of Directors: Join together to end racism, fight for social justice.

For the past 22 years, the Mahone Fund has brought our community closer together with events honoring the legacy and commitment of Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone.
Whether it be the Lincoln Park Live Music Series, the Harbor Park Jazz Rhythm & Blues Festival, or honoring student success at the Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” Gala, the goal is the same: create more access to education, continue the fight for social justice, and bring an end to systemic racism in our community.
In this time of global unrest, following the wrongful deaths of, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and far too many others, we affirm that Black Lives Matter. We affirm the foundation of the Declaration of Independence that all men and women are created equal, and all are entitled to equal justice under law.
Now, more than ever, we must join together to end racial and ethnic inequities by improving educational outcomes, reducing health disparities, advancing criminal justice reform and broadening economic development in the Black community and our communities of color across the state, region and nation.
Today, as the stewards of the Mahone Fund legacy, we renew our shared commitment to lead and to join with others in our community to end racism and to fight for social justice.
These days, we are all searching for answers to very complex questions. How can we ensure that each of us is treated with dignity and respect? How can we create more opportunities for access to quality and equal education? And how can those of us who have the resources to help others do so in a meaningful way?
One of the keys to answering today’s complex questions can be found in education. Every day, we see the power of education as lives and communities are transformed. Peacefully solving the challenges that face our nation and our world – challenges that are embedded in the rights of individuals to be treated with dignity and respect – will take open and frank dialogue among people not always accustomed to or comfortable with these conversations.
That is the value of education – creating the important dialogue needed to address the issues of equality, disparity, dignity and respect. Do you have the will to come out of your comfort zone to lead, to encourage, and to implement change?
Clearly, if racism is not eradicated and access to education is limited, so too is the pursuit of our noble democratic principles and the opportunities to improve the human condition for all people. It’s only accomplished through a shared vision to live in a civil and just society.
Each year the Mahone Fund, along with our valued corporate partners, community stakeholders, and volunteers, provides access to post-secondary education for high school students who might otherwise not have the opportunity to transform their lives and the lives of others. Our collective investment in each Mahone Scholar fuels their pathway and prepares them for the global challenges ahead.
Together, we must leverage our voices and powerful networks to end racism and create equitable and inclusive career opportunities for our students of color. In doing so, we will ensure a strong and positive return on our investment in them to be truly successful and fully contributing members of our society. After all, what is the value of education if society uses race to limit their possibilities and not afford them a pathway to maximize their skills, talents and potential.
For the first time in our history, we were unable to gather publicly to celebrate the 2020 Mahone Fund CEO scholarship winners. Despite the cancellation of the Reaching for Rainbows event, we cannot cancel the dreams of the next generation. We are determined to herald their achievements and sustain their momentum. Over the next several weeks, you’ll have the opportunity to learn more about these hard-working and deserving students during the premiere of the Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” Awards presentation on Channel 14 Spectrum Cable.
On behalf of the entire Mahone Fund board of directors, thank you for your support of our mission to provide greater access to education and opportunity. When faced with questions that are most certainly difficult to answer – consider the work of the Mahone Fund in our community and the ways in which education brings us closer together to reconcile our racial differences and embrace our common humanity.
Tim Mahone – Chairman Bryan Albrecht – President Debbie Ford – Vice President Katherine Marks – Secretary Jack Waters – Treasurer John Swallow Don Gilespie SR Mills
