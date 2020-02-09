Manners my mother taught me

I was recently struck by how much of what I learned from my mother when I was a kid is still a part of my life.
For example, she taught me that it’s rude for a man to wear a cap indoors. If I did that, she’d grab my cap and use it to give me a playful whack on the head and say, “Where are your manners?” That stuck.
Even today, if I’m wearing a cap and go into Walmart, I find my cap in my hand without even thinking about it. Now, I try to never make judgments of others, but when I see a man eating in a restaurant, wearing his cap, I can hear my mother’s voice, “Where are your manners?” It stuck.
We hear talk of bullies in school. That’s nothing new. We had bullies in grade school too. If bullies can’t win, or get what they want, they destroy it so no one else can have it. My mother told us to walk away when this happened.
We kids played marbles at recess by drawing a big circle in the dirt. We’d all ante up by placing marbles in the circle. Then, we’d take turns shooting to knock marbles out of the ring. We could keep marbles we knocked out of the ring, so a good shooter took home more marbles than he came with.
We, who were not so good, lost our marbles. When we lost, we would practice at home to get better and that worked. Bullies didn’t have the patience to practice so when they lost they would kick marbles out of the ring and stomp them into the dirt so no one could play with them. At first, we tried to salvage our marbles and dug them out of the dirt.
That only amused the bully kid as he saw us scratching and trying to retain what was ours. Then, I remembered what my mother said and we got together on our plan. Next time the bully stomping started we calmly grabbed our marble bags, stood up and slowly walked away like Mom advised.
When we left, there was no one around to react to what he had done. He only wanted the marbles so he could stomp them into the dirt and watch us scramble and dig. He lost interest when he saw we didn’t want them either.
My mother talked to me about foul language. You might be surprised to hear that she didn’t tell me not to use it. She counseled me not to use it inappropriately. She grew up during the depression and her brothers and husband were in WW II. She knew that cussing is part of life and it would be silly to pretend that it wasn’t. She said to keep it away from children, mixed company or any place it would offend others.
Later, I played varsity sports and was in the Army in wartime. There was plenty of cussing and it served its purpose. We were careful to keep it clean when the chaplain was around. So we cussed in locker rooms and other places where it would not offend. I’ve remembered that all my life. You will not hear the F Bomb from my lips.
I’m amazed how our world has changed about that. Next time you’re in Walmart, listen to the language kids are using. And movies. We saw a great flick called “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” It was so good it got the Academy Award. But it seemed the F word was in every sentence. It’s a different world. I’m glad my mother isn’t around to hear it. Her advice about where to use foul language is ignored.
Mother told me not to speak ill of the dead. I changed my mind on that too. We knew a guy at work who was an aloof, self-righteous, arrogant, selfish, opinionated, know- it-all jerk. Did I say we didn’t like him?
Well, he passed away and some of us were reflecting on his bad character traits. Sure enough, someone piped up with the “don’t speak ill of the dead” mantra. Another older and wiser guy had a different take, and I agree with him. He said, “Listen, if you got a guy who’s a jerk and he dies, then what you got is a dead jerk.” I had new respect then. Not for the dead jerk but the guy who so aptly put things in perspective. That dead guy didn’t improve his character by dying. We, maybe improved ours by recognizing that.
Bottom line is I remember all of what my mother taught me about manners. Much of it still governs my life. I try never to be rude, I don’t interrupt others and I strive to do the right thing even though it is almost never the easiest thing.
But, I take a pass on some other stuff she told me. I’m not afraid to tell it like it is about dead guys. Death is not a character improvement process. Mother would understand.