Manners my mother taught me

That only amused the bully kid as he saw us scratching and trying to retain what was ours. Then, I remembered what my mother said and we got together on our plan. Next time the bully stomping started we calmly grabbed our marble bags, stood up and slowly walked away like Mom advised.

When we left, there was no one around to react to what he had done. He only wanted the marbles so he could stomp them into the dirt and watch us scramble and dig. He lost interest when he saw we didn’t want them either.

My mother talked to me about foul language. You might be surprised to hear that she didn’t tell me not to use it. She counseled me not to use it inappropriately. She grew up during the depression and her brothers and husband were in WW II. She knew that cussing is part of life and it would be silly to pretend that it wasn’t. She said to keep it away from children, mixed company or any place it would offend others.

Later, I played varsity sports and was in the Army in wartime. There was plenty of cussing and it served its purpose. We were careful to keep it clean when the chaplain was around. So we cussed in locker rooms and other places where it would not offend. I’ve remembered that all my life. You will not hear the F Bomb from my lips.