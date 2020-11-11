Mary Kolar: Veterans are an example of courage and heroism in difficult times

We are often humbled by the strength of our veterans, by their example of courage and heroism in some of the most difficult circumstances. This Veterans Day, during a year like few others, let us remember that, while Veterans Day is about honoring those who endured the difficulties of war, it is also about the triumph of those veterans, often over long odds and dark days. It is a story about regular people — mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, sons, and daughters — who overcame adversity and won victory through sacrifice, grit, and inexhaustible determination.

Today, during another difficult period of our nation’s history, as we face new and seemingly insurmountable challenges, let the example of those who have served, and those who continue to serve, remind us that loss is not the only thing born of adversity — but also hope, and a better tomorrow. Let our communities draw strength from the example of our veterans and of their spirit of service and sacrifice, of stepping up and meeting challenges head-on, of “doing ones’ part,” and of protecting our neighbors.

I encourage each and every one of you reading this message to reach out to a veteran in your life to hear their story, or listen to the Oral Histories available on the Wisconsin Veterans Museum website. I’m confident you will learn something new and perhaps find inspiration in what you hear.

To the 350,000 veterans in Wisconsin, and to veterans around the country, we thank you.

Mary Kolar is the Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. Secretary Kolar was commissioned in the United States Navy in 1980, served on active duty for 28 years, and retired as a Captain (O-6). As secretary, she is responsible for advocating for the approximately 350,000 veterans in recognition of their service and sacrifice to our state and nation.

