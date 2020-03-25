McClellan: A view on the coronavirus from the back of the herd
View Comments
COMMENTARY

McClellan: A view on the coronavirus from the back of the herd

{{featured_button_text}}

Good morning, fellow antelopes. I am speaking to you as we gallop across the savanna. If someone were to look down on us, they’d see me at the very back of the herd. I’m the one with the white hair and the limp. I’m the one struggling to keep up.

It is difficult, from this position, to be dispassionate about a disease that culls the herd. A lion, so to speak.

But I try to be. As a grandfather, I am very grateful that the coronavirus does not seem to kill children. I am not quite old enough to remember the polio epidemic of 1952, but the fear engendered by that terrible time lingers in my earliest memories.

For reasons mysterious to children, kids were stricken and died. Or were left paralyzed. Or were forced to live in an “iron lung,” which looked like a medieval contraption somewhat akin to a modern MRI machine. From a playground to an iron lung. The mind reels.

The coronavirus, on the other hand, seems to strike adults, and is fatal mainly to older adults, especially older adults with preexisting conditions.

Like me.

My survival depends partly on you, and the choices you make. No offense, but that does not inspire confidence. The last time you had to make choices, you elected Eric Greitens as governor, Steve Stenger as county executive and Donald Trump as president.

Hmmm.

As far as the level of your concern about the virus goes, I would not want to impugn your sense of community, but old people with preexisting conditions are costing Medicare a fortune. Eating up Social Security, too. If I didn’t think you had thought of that already, I wouldn’t have mentioned it.

Can I still count on you to self-quarantine if you have the sniffles?

Then there is the matter of children. They may not be harmed by the virus, but almost surely they can spread it. Parents are being advised to watch their kids themselves, and not let them play with their friends. I am not sure how that will work. My wife’s younger brother, who has two school-aged children, sent us a note from Texas.

“Home-schooling is not working. Two students suspended for fighting and a teacher fired for drinking on the job.”

Can I count on parents?

Even more troubling, can I count on me?

Regular readers know I am not one for deep thoughts. The last time I really struggled over a moral issue was in 2008 when the Chicago Cubs won the Central Division. That was exactly 100 years after they had won their last championship. The planets seemed aligned. But I struggled with my emotions. An ex-Cardinal, Jim Edmonds, was on the Cubs. I did not want an ex-Cardinal to play a pivotal role in our return to our rightful place on top of the baseball world. If we could wait 100 years, we could wait 101 years.

Did my ambivalence have anything to do with the Cubs getting swept by the Dodgers in the playoffs? Maybe not. As my wife sometimes reminds me, everything is not always about me.

But I do have a key role in what is for me an existential crisis. Can I show good judgment?

I am doing my best. Little things matter. Wednesday night I bought half a case of red wine. Normally, I buy wine by the bottle. I enjoy going to the store every couple of days. But hey, limit my exposure. I can do that.

Because I was patriotic enough to flunk out of college and get drafted into the Marine Corps, I am eligible for medical care at the VA. I recently received email instructions from my caregivers there. I was given instructions for how long to wash my hands. “Hum ‘Happy Birthday’ twice while scrubbing.” It is easy to get nostalgic about the military. Another instructions was this: “Avoid sick people.”

That is easier said than done. One of my preexisting conditions is cancer. Two types of cancer, actually. I am treated at the Siteman Cancer Center. As a Stage 4 patient, I am being maintained — and maintained very well — but this maintenance requires chemotherapy every other week. It is impossible to avoid sick people at the treatment center.

By the way, I am always grateful to the people who work at the hospital, but especially right now. Keep them in your thoughts.

In fact, that is exactly who you should be thinking of. Do not think of those of us at the back of the herd. Please. Think of the doctors and nurses and techs at the hospital. If you do not show good judgment, the hospitals will be overwhelmed and if you get the virus, you will not be able to get treatment.

Hey, I’ve got to limp along. I think I hear a lion behind me.

Bill McClelland is a columnist with the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: I'm an ER doctor ready and able to save your life. Want to keep me safe from coronavirus? Stay home
Columnists

Commentary: I'm an ER doctor ready and able to save your life. Want to keep me safe from coronavirus? Stay home

On March 14, the American College of Emergency Physicians announced that two emergency room doctors were in critical condition with COVID-19. One of the physicians, based in Washington state, is only in his 40s. The other doctor, in his 70s, was in charge of emergency preparedness for his hospital in New Jersey. On Thursday, it was reported that two emergency medicine doctors at a hospital in ...

+2
Commentary: Rod Blagojevich: Gov. Pritzker should call a virtual legislative session to help Illinois workers through coronavirus crisis
Columnists

Commentary: Rod Blagojevich: Gov. Pritzker should call a virtual legislative session to help Illinois workers through coronavirus crisis

  • Updated

I am urging Gov. J.B. Pritzker to immediately call the Illinois General Assembly back to work for the purpose of extending emergency paid sick leave to all public and private sector workers forced into precautionary or mandatory quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic and to suspend mortgage payments. Time is of the essence. The Illinois Constitution gives to the governor the constitutional ...

+3
Commentary: For an immigrant with a mum far away overseas, O'Hare Airport is no longer a lifeline
Columnists

Commentary: For an immigrant with a mum far away overseas, O'Hare Airport is no longer a lifeline

Most people I know hate Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. For me, that chaotic place at the end of the Kennedy Expressway has always been a source of deep comfort. If anything were to go wrong with my independent, 96-year-old mum in Great Britain, I've told myself since moving to Chicago 30 years ago, I can be at her side tomorrow morning. In fact, being as American Airlines has long ...

Commentary: Census scams likely to target elderly
Columnists

Commentary: Census scams likely to target elderly

With the start of 2020 Census count, scammers and con artists are going to toss their "pitches" at older Americans. The census is too important to allow them to succeed. That is why the AARP and U.S. Census Bureau are working hard to protect vulnerable seniors and all citizens. From March 12 through March 20, the Census Bureau is mailing invitations to all U.S. residents to complete the 2020 ...

Commentary: How to mix compassion and cooperation into social distancing
Columnists

Commentary: How to mix compassion and cooperation into social distancing

Resilient societies are able to bounce back from disruptions. The capacity to rebuild physical infrastructure is, of course, important after calamity strikes. But resilience also requires shoring up social infrastructure, the ties that bind us together. During events like 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina, the efforts of community members were pivotal to saving lives. When Superstorm Sandy destroyed ...

+3
Commentary: Mass panic may be worse than the coronavirus itself
Columnists

Commentary: Mass panic may be worse than the coronavirus itself

The coronavirus is here. But fear not. Mass panic is also here. Fear. I'm a doctor and an infectious diseases specialist. I've been at this for more than 20 years seeing sick patients on a daily basis. I have worked in inner city hospitals and in the poorest slums of Africa. HIV-AIDS, hepatitis, tuberculosis, SARS, measles, shingles, whooping cough, diphtheria ... there is little I haven't ...

Commentary: What the deadly 1918 flu epidemic can teach us about our coronavirus reaction
Columnists

Commentary: What the deadly 1918 flu epidemic can teach us about our coronavirus reaction

It's hard to believe we've devoted so little of our memory to something that killed 50 million people. Once in a while, the 1918 flu epidemic pops up - like a plot point in the period TV drama "Downton Abbey." But in an age before instant communications, and in the midst of that vast man-made meat grinder of death called World War I, our exhausted species buried the epidemic along with its ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics