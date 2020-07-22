McGuire: Healthcare Heroes Act offers suppport,

As our state and nation continues to fight back against COVID-19, I have been continually inspired by how our community has pulled together to support each other.
During this difficult time, we have seen folks sacrificing their normal routines to help flatten the curve, offering their time and skills to make masks to donate, and going out of their way to support local small businesses.
We also have seen an outpouring of support for our health care heroes – the people in the medical community who are the frontlines of combating this virus.
From yard signs to bumper stickers to support on social media, we see public appreciation for the nurses, doctors, and other healthcare professionals who go into harm’s way every single day in order to save lives, and we are reminded that we truly have heroes among us working selflessly for our community.
As Wisconsin’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the work for our healthcare heroes will only get harder going forward. While our messages of appreciation are necessary, words alone will not be enough to support the medical community during these trying times. I firmly believe it is time to translate our words into action and pass legislation to support our healthcare heroes.
That’s why I am proud to be a co-sponsor of the Healthcare Heroes Act, which supports those doing the vital work to combat COVID-19. This legislation would ensure that every healthcare worker in our state has:
Fully paid sick leave – Due to the heightened exposure to those who have been infected, healthcare workers are far more likely to contract COVID-19 than others in our community. If they get sick while treating others, we must ensure they are not financially burdened as they recover.
No-cost COVID-19 healthcare coverage for those who are uninsured – Sadly, there are healthcare workers in our community who do not have access to the same healthcare for themselves that they provide for others because they are uninsured. We owe it to those who are combatting this deadly virus to ensure that they get the care they need if they get sick doing this essential work.
Hazard pay – Working on the frontlines of a global pandemic can be dangerous and at times traumatic. On top of the natural dangers of the coronavirus, healthcare workers face long hours that compromise their immune system and repeated exposure to the virus. Tragically, hundreds of healthcare heroes have died around the country as a result of contracting COVID-19. Our healthcare heroes should be fully compensated for the tremendous risk they take on in order to save lives.
Ensuring proper access to sick leave and healthcare is essential not only for healthcare workers, but for their families as well. Earlier this year, I spoke to a constituent, Mary, who is a nurse at a local healthcare facility. She is immunocompromised, and yet she bravely went into work every day until she unfortunately contracted COVID-19. She fought the disease and survived, but not before her husband contracted the disease as well. For many days, both she and her husband were extremely sick, forcing them to rely on the support of extended family to ensure their children were cared for.
These are the real risks that our healthcare heroes and their families take on every day. We cannot ever fully compensate them for their sacrifice, but we have an opportunity to make it clear as a state that our support for our healthcare heroes is more than just words. In the midst of this crisis, we must make it clear that we will care for them as they care for us all.
Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, represents the 64th Assembly District.
