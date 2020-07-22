McGuire: Healthcare Heroes Act offers suppport,
View Comments
GUEST COMMENTARY

McGuire: Healthcare Heroes Act offers suppport,

{{featured_button_text}}
Tip McGuire

Thaddeus “Tip” McGuire Tip McGuire

As our state and nation continues to fight back against COVID-19, I have been continually inspired by how our community has pulled together to support each other.

During this difficult time, we have seen folks sacrificing their normal routines to help flatten the curve, offering their time and skills to make masks to donate, and going out of their way to support local small businesses.

We also have seen an outpouring of support for our health care heroes – the people in the medical community who are the frontlines of combating this virus.

From yard signs to bumper stickers to support on social media, we see public appreciation for the nurses, doctors, and other healthcare professionals who go into harm’s way every single day in order to save lives, and we are reminded that we truly have heroes among us working selflessly for our community.

As Wisconsin’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the work for our healthcare heroes will only get harder going forward. While our messages of appreciation are necessary, words alone will not be enough to support the medical community during these trying times. I firmly believe it is time to translate our words into action and pass legislation to support our healthcare heroes.

That’s why I am proud to be a co-sponsor of the Healthcare Heroes Act, which supports those doing the vital work to combat COVID-19. This legislation would ensure that every healthcare worker in our state has:

Fully paid sick leave – Due to the heightened exposure to those who have been infected, healthcare workers are far more likely to contract COVID-19 than others in our community. If they get sick while treating others, we must ensure they are not financially burdened as they recover.

No-cost COVID-19 healthcare coverage for those who are uninsured – Sadly, there are healthcare workers in our community who do not have access to the same healthcare for themselves that they provide for others because they are uninsured. We owe it to those who are combatting this deadly virus to ensure that they get the care they need if they get sick doing this essential work.

Hazard pay – Working on the frontlines of a global pandemic can be dangerous and at times traumatic. On top of the natural dangers of the coronavirus, healthcare workers face long hours that compromise their immune system and repeated exposure to the virus. Tragically, hundreds of healthcare heroes have died around the country as a result of contracting COVID-19. Our healthcare heroes should be fully compensated for the tremendous risk they take on in order to save lives.

Ensuring proper access to sick leave and healthcare is essential not only for healthcare workers, but for their families as well. Earlier this year, I spoke to a constituent, Mary, who is a nurse at a local healthcare facility. She is immunocompromised, and yet she bravely went into work every day until she unfortunately contracted COVID-19. She fought the disease and survived, but not before her husband contracted the disease as well. For many days, both she and her husband were extremely sick, forcing them to rely on the support of extended family to ensure their children were cared for.

These are the real risks that our healthcare heroes and their families take on every day. We cannot ever fully compensate them for their sacrifice, but we have an opportunity to make it clear as a state that our support for our healthcare heroes is more than just words. In the midst of this crisis, we must make it clear that we will care for them as they care for us all.

Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, represents the 64th Assembly District.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: The pandemic may very well last another year or more
Columnists

Commentary: The pandemic may very well last another year or more

Anthony Fauci has recently taken some heat in Washington for supposedly being too pessimistic about how long it will take to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control. In fact, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is probably being too optimistic, a new survey of leading health care company leaders and investors suggests. In congressional testimony and news ...

Commentary: Mask wearing: Maybe you have a right to put your health at risk, but not that of others
Columnists

Commentary: Mask wearing: Maybe you have a right to put your health at risk, but not that of others

"I don't need a mask!" declared the San Diego woman to a Starbucks barista. The woman apparently believed she had a right to enter mask-free, contrary to the coffee bar's policy. A surprising number of Americans treat expectations of mask-wearing during the coronavirus pandemic in a similar way - as if these expectations were paternalistic, limiting people's liberty for their own good. They ...

Jay Ambrose: Carlson and Duckworth — their first debate
Columnists

Jay Ambrose: Carlson and Duckworth — their first debate

Tucker Carlson, a good-looking guy, bright, charming and the most popular attraction on cable TV, is also politically incorrect enough to send big-time advertisers fleeing purchases from his 4 million nightly viewers. He sometimes goes beyond this defamed preference for frankness by turning downright foul, and recently exercised this talent when he called Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of ...

Commentary: The Supreme Court — again — shamefully makes it hard for Americans to vote
Columnists

Commentary: The Supreme Court — again — shamefully makes it hard for Americans to vote

On Thursday the Supreme Court, responding to an emergency appeal, issued an order that will make it impossible for thousands of former prison inmates convicted of felonies to vote in Florida's primary election. It's an ominous ruling in an election year already thrown into confusion by the COVID-19 pandemic and haunted by the specter of partisan disputes about voter fraud and voter ...

+2
Commentary: Bias against African American English speakers is a pillar of systemic racism
Columnists

Commentary: Bias against African American English speakers is a pillar of systemic racism

In the national conversation taking place about systemic racism in the United States, one important element should not be overlooked: linguistic prejudice. African American English, like other dialects used in the U.S., is a legitimate form of speech with a deep history and culture. Yet centuries of bias against speakers of AAE continue to have profound effects on employment, education, the ...

Commentary: The Roger Stone commutation is a step into dangerous territory
Columnists

Commentary: The Roger Stone commutation is a step into dangerous territory

When President Donald Trump commuted Roger Stone's sentence of 40 months in prison for lying to Congress and tampering with a witness, he crossed into new territory dangerous to the republic. Trump terminated Stone's sentence through the exercise of the pardon power provided to the president by our Constitution. Although Trump has previously exercised this power contrary to its purposes, ...

Commentary: If the goal is equity, the US women and men should team up to bargain with US Soccer
Columnists

Commentary: If the goal is equity, the US women and men should team up to bargain with US Soccer

The two-time defending World Cup champion U.S. women's soccer team has gone 31 games without a loss, but it suffered a stunning defeat in May when a federal judge dismissed the equal-pay claims in its gender-discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation. The players this month hired lawyers with extensive Supreme Court experience in advance of an appeal, and what remains of the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics