McGuire: Healthcare Heroes Act offers suppport,

Fully paid sick leave – Due to the heightened exposure to those who have been infected, healthcare workers are far more likely to contract COVID-19 than others in our community. If they get sick while treating others, we must ensure they are not financially burdened as they recover.

No-cost COVID-19 healthcare coverage for those who are uninsured – Sadly, there are healthcare workers in our community who do not have access to the same healthcare for themselves that they provide for others because they are uninsured. We owe it to those who are combatting this deadly virus to ensure that they get the care they need if they get sick doing this essential work.

Hazard pay – Working on the frontlines of a global pandemic can be dangerous and at times traumatic. On top of the natural dangers of the coronavirus, healthcare workers face long hours that compromise their immune system and repeated exposure to the virus. Tragically, hundreds of healthcare heroes have died around the country as a result of contracting COVID-19. Our healthcare heroes should be fully compensated for the tremendous risk they take on in order to save lives.