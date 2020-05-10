My friend, Willie Davis

After that, Ray would see me coming home from my territory late afternoon and holler and wave for me to come over and sit on lawn chairs with his fellow Packer players. I always did.

On one of the first get-togethers, I recognized Willie Davis from when he visited us in Vietnam. I introduced myself and told him how we met several months before that. He said, “Oh yeah, I remember you.” I’m sure he didn’t but his friendly nature and open smile won me over just as before.

From then on for the rest of that summer, we sat together, side by side in Ray’s lawn chairs. He told me about the rest of his Vietnam trip visiting Army guys. And I’d tell him about the rigors of selling toothpaste to Ma and Pa grocery stores in Wisconsin. He seemed interested although I can’t imagine why. What he did was so much more exciting than my day to day routine but I enjoyed his company. He invited me to have lunch with him but because of my job travels to little towns north of there, lunch never happened.

I wished later that I would have interrupted my routing and done it. We became good friends. When Paul Hornung showed up one day and I told him we both had the same room in a Notre Dame dormitory, the three of us had a lot to talk about. Willie seemed fascinated by Paul and my antics at Notre Dame, and Paul was glad to talk about them.

So, to sum it up. I got to know Ray over the time we lived there and saw Hornung from time to time. (I think he kept pretty busy with women as he and Max McGee were bachelors and living at the Downtowner Hotel in Green Bay proper). Later that year the Packers went on to win the first Super Bowl. Willie, Paul and Ray all played a major part in that victory and I was proud to count them as friends.

Mike Kirchen is a resident of Pleasant Prairie.

