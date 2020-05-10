My friend, Willie Davis

Willie Davis, Hall of Fame defensive lineman for the Green Bay Packers, recently passed away at age 85. Willie was a friend and it brought back some memories of how I met and got to know him. That goes like this:
It was late 1965 and a hot dry day in Vietnam. Some of us were sitting on the ground at our Army camp using solvent and oil to clean and lubricate our M-14 rifles. We had our weapons disassembled and parts laying on clean canvas as we worked on them.
We looked up and saw a couple of men getting out of a jeep and walking toward us. They were dressed in jungle fatigues, like us. But, they had no weapons or head gear nor insignia or rank on their fatigue jackets. One guy was tossing a football from hand to hand.
As they got closer we saw that their boots were regular black leather Army boots like we wore stateside and not the canvas jungle boots that we all had now. We knew they weren’t regular Army guys. A couple of armed MP’s followed them, I guess for protection.
Then we recognized them as Johnny Unitas and Willie Davis, NFL heroes we all knew. Johnny was quarterback of the then Baltimore Colts and Willie a fearsome defensive tackle for the Packers.
They sat on the ground with us for a couple of hours and not much gun cleaning got done. They asked each of us where we were from, about our families and what our Army jobs were. They seemed very interested in what we had to say.
Then they started with some memories and experiences of their own. They told us anecdotes of playing in the NFL and insider tales about teammates and coaches. They were in no hurry to move on even though they must have had many other stops to make. They finally said goodbye and hopped back in their jeep where the MP’s whisked them off to their next stop.
Fast forward six months: I did my time in Vietnam and the Army and was in the job market back home. I was a pretty hot item as I had a college degree and my military service was complete. Employers didn’t have to worry about me being drafted after they hired and trained me.
Many of my classmates had trouble finding good jobs as they were still vulnerable for military draft. I hired on with Lever Brothers Company, maker of Pepsodent toothpaste, ALL laundry detergent, Dove soap and a host of other consumer products. I even sold Mrs. Butterworth Syrup when she still had boobs.
The territory was Green Bay and, as a North Dakota kid, I was happy with that. My new boss found a rental house on Nufeld Street and my new wife and I moved in happy to be settled and have a new job. Then, another surprise. My next door neighbor was Ray Nitschke of Green Bay Packer fame.
I went over to say hello and found him to be most friendly. He welcomed me to the neighborhood and thanked me for serving in the Army in Vietnam. Ray, like most other Packers, didn’t have off-season employment and he spent most of that time at home in his back yard with teammates. Ray seemed to take a liking to me and invited me to come over that afternoon to have a beer with “the guys.” I jumped at the invitation and told him I’d be there.
After that, Ray would see me coming home from my territory late afternoon and holler and wave for me to come over and sit on lawn chairs with his fellow Packer players. I always did.
On one of the first get-togethers, I recognized Willie Davis from when he visited us in Vietnam. I introduced myself and told him how we met several months before that. He said, “Oh yeah, I remember you.” I’m sure he didn’t but his friendly nature and open smile won me over just as before.
From then on for the rest of that summer, we sat together, side by side in Ray’s lawn chairs. He told me about the rest of his Vietnam trip visiting Army guys. And I’d tell him about the rigors of selling toothpaste to Ma and Pa grocery stores in Wisconsin. He seemed interested although I can’t imagine why. What he did was so much more exciting than my day to day routine but I enjoyed his company. He invited me to have lunch with him but because of my job travels to little towns north of there, lunch never happened.
I wished later that I would have interrupted my routing and done it. We became good friends. When Paul Hornung showed up one day and I told him we both had the same room in a Notre Dame dormitory, the three of us had a lot to talk about. Willie seemed fascinated by Paul and my antics at Notre Dame, and Paul was glad to talk about them.
So, to sum it up. I got to know Ray over the time we lived there and saw Hornung from time to time. (I think he kept pretty busy with women as he and Max McGee were bachelors and living at the Downtowner Hotel in Green Bay proper). Later that year the Packers went on to win the first Super Bowl. Willie, Paul and Ray all played a major part in that victory and I was proud to count them as friends.
Mike Kirchen is a resident of Pleasant Prairie.
