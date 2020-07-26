Ohnstad: Time to reopen the Legislature

The current pandemic presents both a public health and economic emergency touching every facet of our lives. Much of the focus in recent months has been about reopening and how we can get back to work safely.
However, the one place that has shown no urgency to get back to work anytime soon is the one place that has the potential to provide the most help to the people of our state, the Legislature.
Despite countless issues that have come forward recently and the many concerns shared by Wisconsinites, the Republican legislative majority has no plans to return until 2021.
The Legislature should be debating the issues that are on the minds of our constituents. The Supreme Court decision curtailed the authority for state health officials to offer statewide interventions surrounding gatherings or masks that other states have undertaken.
This discussion is happening around the state and across the nation, just not by the legislative leaders who could act.
The pandemic created and highlighted challenges that have impacted our citizens. The dramatic increase of demand for unemployment benefits exposed cracks that have meant people in some cases have faced long delays getting the benefits they need when they need it the most. Beyond the waves of new claims, outdated technology and burdensome bureaucratic requirements passed in recent years have led to delays or denials.
My colleagues and I have put forward a package of legislative proposals to improve the state’s unemployment system and remove barriers to ensure Wisconsinites are able to use this critical safety net program when they need it.
Throughout the coronavirus response we have witnessed our frontline healthcare workers risk exposure to care for their patients. In response, my caucus and I have put forward legislation which would provide hazard pay to healthcare workers during the pandemic, full paid medical leave for those who contract the disease, and coverage for testing and treatment of uninsured healthcare workers who are diagnosed or believed to be infected.
It would also accept federal Medicaid expansion funds which would bring more federal dollars to the state and cover an additional 82,000 citizens. The decision to reject these funds has cost state taxpayers $1.1 billion since 2014, including $324.5 million in the current budget alone.
In April, Wisconsin made national headlines for holding an in-person election during what was then viewed as the height of the pandemic, forcing some voters to choose between their right to vote and their personal health. My colleagues and I have offered a bill that would create a vote by mail system in our state to ensure every registered voter receives a ballot and can exercise their right in a safe and convenient manner.
Whether you have health concerns or long hours to work, no one deserves to be disenfranchised because they cannot get to the ballot box.
More recently, public health concerns were coupled with public outcry over racial injustice and excessive force used by law enforcement. In response, Gov. Tony Evers has proposed a series of legislative reforms targeted at improving police accountability and transparency and reducing racial disparities. These nine bills include prohibiting chokeholds and improved statewide training and recruitment standards.
While no single bill can solve the pervasive and painful impacts of racial injustice, we must take urgent action to begin to overcome these where we can.
We also cannot forget the many important proposals that were left languishing when the Legislature initially adjourned for the year. Legislation on topics ranging from protecting homeowners from the dark store property tax loophole, to a fair redistricting process, to requiring a background check for gun purchases, to smart criminal justice reforms, to containing the costs of medication were left on the table.
While the Legislature is not in session, I want to make clear that my office always remains open for business, in order to serve constituents, as well as put forward solutions to tackle our state’s toughest problems.
A global pandemic is no time to be asleep at the switch. Lawmakers have the unique opportunity to work together to address the concerns that the people of Wisconsin are facing right now. It is time for the Legislature to get back to work.
Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, represents the City of Kenosha, in the Wisconsin State Assembly.
