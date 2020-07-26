Ohnstad: Time to reopen the Legislature

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The current pandemic presents both a public health and economic emergency touching every facet of our lives. Much of the focus in recent months has been about reopening and how we can get back to work safely.

However, the one place that has shown no urgency to get back to work anytime soon is the one place that has the potential to provide the most help to the people of our state, the Legislature.

Despite countless issues that have come forward recently and the many concerns shared by Wisconsinites, the Republican legislative majority has no plans to return until 2021.

The Legislature should be debating the issues that are on the minds of our constituents. The Supreme Court decision curtailed the authority for state health officials to offer statewide interventions surrounding gatherings or masks that other states have undertaken.

This discussion is happening around the state and across the nation, just not by the legislative leaders who could act.