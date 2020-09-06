Packers and NFL fumble race reform

Fifty years ago, on Sept. 3, 1970, Vince Lombardi died at Georgetown University-Medical Center. His integrity, courage, fairness and honesty have never been replaced in the National Football League.
Today, one of Lombardi’s signature causes, racial equality, lies exposed in Wisconsin—the state in which he became a legend—and this week’s epicenter of racial injustice.
In a hospital bed in Kenosha, a 29-year-old Black man lays paralyzed from seven police bullets in his back, some 43 miles from the birthplace of Colin Kaepernick. By kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games, Kaepernick tried to get the NFL to help stop the type of police brutality that has crippled Jacob Blake Jr.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy and every owner would have none of it. Not one of the owners confronted Jones on his racial rhetoric after he accused Kaepernick and the other activists of hating our flag, hating our troops and hating America.
He loved ’em all enough to lose his career.
The owners couldn’t speak out against Jones because Goodell was kneeling. He had his knee on their necks. For three and half years, Goodell made believe he didn’t understand that Kaepernick was attempting to cause racial and social justice reform.
For most of Lombardi’s Green Bay coaching career, the 1960’s, his defensive team started more Blacks, six, than Whites, five. The African American men, Willie Davis, Lionel Aldridge, Dave Robinson, Herb Adderley, Willie Wood and Bob Jeter were a fortress as the team won three consecutive championships, including the first two Super Bowls. The defense was better than an aging offense in the last years of the
Lombardi Dynasty—1965, ’66 and ’67. Packer defenses were rated number one in ’65 and ’66, number three in ’67.
In ‘65 Aldridge, a Black man from Louisiana, wanted to marry the love of his life, Vicky Wankier, a White Mormon from Utah. Concerned that he would be ostracized from the league if he got married, Aldridge sought and received Coach Lombardi’s blessings. Upon hearing the news of the pending wedding, powerful NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle went to Green Bay and told the Packers coach to stop the marriage. According to Vicky, Lombardi told Rozelle, “Absolutely not, this is my team. My team is who my team is and nobody can tell me what I can and cannot do.”
They got married and the league survived what Rozelle feared—an assault on the NFL image.
Fast forward to Lombardi’s short time running the Washington franchise, 1969 and part of ‘70. With extensive power to direct that football operation, he appointed the team’s first Black player, Bobby Mitchell, as a pro scout. Mitchell eventually moved up the ranks to assistant general manager.
Back to Green Bay – today—Sept. 3, 2020, the current leadership of the Packers, has no Black or Brown department heads. During 12 years as president and CEO, Mark Murphy has successfully shut Black and Brown people out of leadership positions. The team is located in the heart of the Oneida Nation – has been since 1919—yet Murphy has not allowed one Native American on his 42-person board of directors. His seven-person executive board is lily White.
Come to think of it, Lombardi’s integrity, courage, fairness and honesty haven’t been replaced in Green Bay either.
Rather than managing the Packers as a racially equitable organization, Murphy has decided to exploit Jacob Blake’s situation. It’s easier and more comfortable for Murphy to spend the publicly owned team’s money than stand up to Jerry Jones and his racism.
With $385 million in the Packers’ reserve fund, the team is paying for hotel rooms for the Blake family and sent them a team jersey. A product undoubtedly made some place besides America.
It must be that Goodell, Jones and Murphy hate American workers, hate American jobs and hate the troops. If not, why isn’t the manufacturing done in the USA.
Until the NFL and Packers get leadership in place that empowers Black, Brown and indigenous people, hopefully, the Blake family will tell the Packers and NFL to keep their money and offshore trinkets.
To this day, there is no Black ownership of an NFL franchise.
Fifty years later, Vince Lombardi is sorely missed.
Royce Boyles, author of The Lombardi Legacy, The Lombardi Impact and Lombardi’s Left Side. He resides in Portage, Wisconsin, and wrote this column and other on Monday for the Kenosha News.
