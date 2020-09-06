Packers and NFL fumble race reform

For most of Lombardi’s Green Bay coaching career, the 1960’s, his defensive team started more Blacks, six, than Whites, five. The African American men, Willie Davis, Lionel Aldridge, Dave Robinson, Herb Adderley, Willie Wood and Bob Jeter were a fortress as the team won three consecutive championships, including the first two Super Bowls. The defense was better than an aging offense in the last years of the

Lombardi Dynasty—1965, ’66 and ’67. Packer defenses were rated number one in ’65 and ’66, number three in ’67.

In ‘65 Aldridge, a Black man from Louisiana, wanted to marry the love of his life, Vicky Wankier, a White Mormon from Utah. Concerned that he would be ostracized from the league if he got married, Aldridge sought and received Coach Lombardi’s blessings. Upon hearing the news of the pending wedding, powerful NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle went to Green Bay and told the Packers coach to stop the marriage. According to Vicky, Lombardi told Rozelle, “Absolutely not, this is my team. My team is who my team is and nobody can tell me what I can and cannot do.”

They got married and the league survived what Rozelle feared—an assault on the NFL image.