Paycheck Protection Program a win for Wisconsin businesses

That is why Trump spearheaded the creation of the PPP. Under the PPP, an initial $350 billion in relief funds were made available in the form of small business loans designed to serve as a lifeline during the pandemic.

This lifeline granted eight weeks of cash-flow assistance for the purpose of enabling businesses to maintain their current employee payroll. With employee retention a goal of the program, businesses with less than 500 employees have borrowed up to $10 million to ensure their employees are paid and avoid significant layoffs.

While the funds are labeled as small business loans, the terms are designed to be 100% forgiven when used for payroll, rent, or utilities. Thanks to Trump’s leadership, small businesses locally and across the county were granted the ability to pay their electric bill while ensuring that employees remain able to provide for their families.