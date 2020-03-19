Polio Pioneers -- an antidote to coronavirus fear

There is an internet blog of participants (two from Glen Ellyn) with a commonality of the mass inoculation experience – parentel disscussion and, as a little child, standing in line in the school hallway, listening to some of the kids scream and cry, then watching the doctor when you got close to the dreaded room. The first shot was tough for the kids.

As I was dragged by two teachers to the doctor, I could see kids in the gymnasium, recuperating. One of my classmates was sprawled on a cot with a puddle of vomit on the floor. Later shots created far less anxiety.

I am 74 now. Being a Polio Pioneer was, perhaps, the most important thing I have done in my life. We and Jonas Salk eradicated polio. It is no longer in medical school curriculum.

We didn’t have today’s scientific knowledge about viruses, nor did we have computers that enable quick recording of data and analysis. Imagine handwritten and typed records, snail mail, and hand recording and totaling of data. It took months to do this in 1954.

The polio vaccine was funded entirely by the March of Dimes.. Today, billions are being spent by the federal government in response to Corona.