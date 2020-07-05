Religion and racism: Let the conversation continue

At the height of this summer’s protests concerning racism and police brutality, the following exchange occurred in a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee:
Attorney Vanita Gupta, the former head of the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, was asked by Senator John Cornyn (R-TX): “Do you believe that, basically, all Americans are racist?” Gupta’s response was: “I think we all have implicit bias and racial bias, yes, I do.”
“Wow,” Cornyn said. “You lost me when you want to take the acts of a few misguided, perhaps malicious, individuals, and ascribe that to all Americans.” (June 16, 2020)
As a religious leader, I believe that Cornyn’s question and Gupta’s response need to be part of a public discussion in every religious institution in the United States — including, of course, within my own congregation.
Beth Hillel Temple is affiliated with the Religious Action Center of the Union for Reform Judaism that helped to draft the Bill which became the Civil Rights Act of 1964. As a Reform rabbi, I am proud to be part of a religious denomination that has been an active partner in the struggle for greater civil rights in America.
Still, regrettably, it has taken me a long time to get to the place where I understand that implicit bias is in every American and racial bias is in every person, myself included. I now know that I have my own racial biases and that I walk in this world with “white privilege.”
Likewise, the Jewish community has a long way to go to before it deals forthrightly with attitudes about matters of race. For example, we are only now just becoming awakened to the reality that at least 15-20% of American Jews are people of color. Our congregations do not exhibit this diversity.
The Union for Reform Judaism is currently engaging in movement-wide learning, discussion, and soul-searching on this topic as well as on the problem of systemic racism in our nation.
Last August, I went with a group of 50 Reform rabbis on a journey of self-discovery and self-reckoning on the subject of racism. We gathered in Montgomery and Selma, Alabama, where, among other sites, we visited the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, otherwise known as the “National Lynching Memorial.”
One does not go to “see” the memorial; instead, one walks through it and, hopefully, absorbs the shame and sorrow which it memorializes. The memorial contains over 800 iron pillars, each representing a county in the United States where one, or many, lynchings took place.
As the visitor walks the memorial, the pillars initially are mounted at ground level, but eventually they are suspended from successively higher points until they hang above one’s head. Among the feelings that this experience prompts are shame, vulnerability and remorse.
Being inside the memorial was painful and sobering. But for me, the most important part of the memorial was the park we had to walk through to exit. In that grassy space, the same 800 pillars were reproduced, each lying on the ground. The sign in the foreground of these duplicates advised that they were intended for representatives of the respective counties to claim and relocate as satellite memorials.
For me, this part of the display also became a metaphor — an invitation to each individual to take responsibility for actively working to eradicate racism.
Until each and every person, each local, state, and national government entity and, yes, each religious group and institution in America, chooses to honestly grapple with and acknowledge his/her/its complicity in the racial disparities and crimes allowed by our society, there can be no justice.
Let the conversation continue—so that we can become catalysts for the change our nation so desperately needs.
Rabbi Dena A. Feingold is the spiritual leader of Beth Hillel Temple in Kenosha and a member of the Coalition for Dismantling Racism.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!