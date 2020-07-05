Religion and racism: Let the conversation continue

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At the height of this summer’s protests concerning racism and police brutality, the following exchange occurred in a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee:

Attorney Vanita Gupta, the former head of the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, was asked by Senator John Cornyn (R-TX): “Do you believe that, basically, all Americans are racist?” Gupta’s response was: “I think we all have implicit bias and racial bias, yes, I do.”

“Wow,” Cornyn said. “You lost me when you want to take the acts of a few misguided, perhaps malicious, individuals, and ascribe that to all Americans.” (June 16, 2020)

As a religious leader, I believe that Cornyn’s question and Gupta’s response need to be part of a public discussion in every religious institution in the United States — including, of course, within my own congregation.

Beth Hillel Temple is affiliated with the Religious Action Center of the Union for Reform Judaism that helped to draft the Bill which became the Civil Rights Act of 1964. As a Reform rabbi, I am proud to be part of a religious denomination that has been an active partner in the struggle for greater civil rights in America.