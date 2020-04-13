Rep. Tip McGuire: Do your part, and seek help in these ways

Finally, we must all stick together and support each other, even if we must do so at a distance. If you have excess masks or protective gear that can help keep our first responders or our heroic doctors and nurses from getting ill, please let me know, and I will do my best to get you to the right location.

It is inspiring to see so many community-minded folks, like Christy, who reached out to me regarding 30 additional masks that she had which we were ultimately able to get to Froedert South for its use.

In addition, small businesses need your support more than ever. While maintaining your safety, please try to patronize local businesses for your essential shopping.

For small business owners, you may be eligible for a SBA Disaster Loan. The US Small Business Administration will provide disaster assistance loans to businesses that suffer substantial economic injury due to this outbreak. Businesses may apply for assistance here: https://covid19relief.sba.gov/#/

If I can be of assistance with any of these issues, or any other matter involving the state, please do not hesitate to contact me. My email is Rep.McGuire@legis.wi.gov, and I can be reached by phone at (608) 266-5504.

Rep. Tip McGuire, Democrat, represents the 64th Assembly District.

