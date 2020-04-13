Rep. Tip McGuire: Do your part, and seek help in these ways

As the number of COVID-19 infections rises in our community, it is important to each do our part to keep ourselves, our loved ones, and others safe from this deadly virus.
Wisconsin has been under a Stay At Home order since March 25, and our state’s health officials have indicated that they believe this order is beginning to have the desired effect of “flattening the curve” – that is, avoiding a spike in cases that would overburden our healthcare system and put many additional lives at risk.
However, we must all continue to follow guidelines on social distancing and only go out in public when essential. As a reminder, social distancing means keeping six feet between you and others. It is also important that we all keep the spread of germs to a minimum by washing our hands, covering our cough, and staying home completely when ill.
For more information on COVID-19, including healthcare resources, information on how to identify symptoms and latest statistics from across the state, visit: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/index.htm.
The COVID-19 outbreak also has taken an extreme toll our economy. This outbreak and the necessary Stay At Home order has forced many businesses to close, causing many – especially small business owners—to lay off workers.
As a result, the state’s unemployment office has seen an unprecedented surge in claims, as well as calls and emails by folks trying to navigate the system. The Department of Workforce Development announced that at one point its phone systems were receiving 160 calls per second.
DWD is working hard to fulfill these claims and answer the questions of people who, by no fault of their own, are encountering the unemployment process for the first time. The agency recommends that if you or someone you know is unemployed due to COVID-19, apply online so that claims can be processed faster. The application can be found here: https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/apply/
If you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact me. In discussions with the administration, DWD officials have assured me that they continue to allocate additional staff to the unemployment claims processing to try and meet demand in a timely manner.
I am hopeful that any upcoming legislative package will repeal the one-week waiting period for an eligible person to receive unemployment benefits so that we can ensure that hard-working people and families don’t struggle through this difficult time.
This outbreak has made it clear that when people suddenly become unemployed by no fault of their own, they need help right away. This is a commonsense change we can make to help families make ends meet during this difficult time.
Finally, we must all stick together and support each other, even if we must do so at a distance. If you have excess masks or protective gear that can help keep our first responders or our heroic doctors and nurses from getting ill, please let me know, and I will do my best to get you to the right location.
It is inspiring to see so many community-minded folks, like Christy, who reached out to me regarding 30 additional masks that she had which we were ultimately able to get to Froedert South for its use.
In addition, small businesses need your support more than ever. While maintaining your safety, please try to patronize local businesses for your essential shopping.
For small business owners, you may be eligible for a SBA Disaster Loan. The US Small Business Administration will provide disaster assistance loans to businesses that suffer substantial economic injury due to this outbreak. Businesses may apply for assistance here: https://covid19relief.sba.gov/#/
If I can be of assistance with any of these issues, or any other matter involving the state, please do not hesitate to contact me. My email is Rep.McGuire@legis.wi.gov, and I can be reached by phone at (608) 266-5504.
Rep. Tip McGuire, Democrat, represents the 64th Assembly District.
