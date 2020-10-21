Rex Davenport: The lost romance of Great Lakes roboships

I apologize for getting this information to you so late that you missed your opportunity to comment. Oct. 12 was the deadline for expressing your opinions on the development of emerging automated and autonomous commercial vessels and vessel technologies for Great Lakes shipping. The U.S. Coast Guard is looking out for us by looking ahead, it seems.
“The transportation industry is currently undergoing a major transformation related to automated and autonomous technologies,” the USCG stated in asking for input on the issue. “All modes of transportation have begun introducing and testing automated transportation systems.
“Highly automated and autonomous vessels have the potential to improve safety in the maritime system, where it is estimated that 75 percent of accidents are caused, at least in part, by human error.”
How many years away are we from having self-driving water taxis deliver theatergoers from Milwaukee into Kenosha’s harbor, where they will come ashore to attend a musical at our new waterfront performing arts center? Will a self-loading, completely automated S.S. Badger plow the lake delivering vacationers from Wisconsin to Michigan? And vice versa? And, more importantly, will robots sell us our S.S. Badger T-shirts in the onboard gift shop?
I never question the magic in how I can order an Indianapolis Colts T-shirt from a California-based company at 9:30 p.m. and find it on my porch before 10 a.m. the next day. GPS keeps me from driving into a ditch when looking for an address on unknown streets. I accept technology, in general.
Currently, there are about a dozen 1,000-foot bulk carriers that operate in the Great Lakes. They carry up to about 80,000 tons of bulk freight — rock, ore, salt or grain — in large contiguous holds. They do not carry containers like their gigantic ocean-going cousins.
If you keep your eyes open as you gaze out onto Lake Michigan, you can occasionally spot one of these ships. Now, close your eyes and ask if you are ready to accept that those ships might someday operate with no one in the wheelhouse. I know it’s the stuff of disaster movies, but imagine a 1,000-foot-long freighter barreling down the entrance of our harbor, headed for a smash-up with the Common Grounds coffee shop.
There are several current and former television series that have centered on evil artificial intelligences manipulating every part of our lives, killing us via traffic signal manipulation, screwing up hospital ventilators, and other AI-created mayhem. I dismiss such story telling until I read about accidents like the one in Arizona 2018 when a self-driving Uber struck and killed a woman who was jaywalking. The car’s AI decided that, since the woman wasn’t in a crosswalk, she must not have really been a pedestrian.
We hope future self-steering freighters on our shore will do better.
At the same time, we stand to lose some of our Great Lakes lore and literature. As Gordon Lightfoot sang in his 1976 hit “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” the ship “… might have split up or they might have capsized. They may have broke deep and took water.”
How less powerful would that song be if an all-powerful AI had been in control. “They may have accessed weather satellites to plot a course around a major storm. They may have been warned of a hairline leak in the hull and sent onboard robots to make repairs. They may have arrived in Cleveland with no reported issues or anomalies.”
Not a lot of romance there.
Rex Davenport is a former business reporter for the Kenosha News and is serving as the paper’s interim deputy editor.
“Highly automated and autonomous vessels have the potential to improve safety in the maritime system, where it is estimated that 75 percent of accidents are caused, at least in part, by human error.”
U.S. Coast Guard
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!