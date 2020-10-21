Rex Davenport: The lost romance of Great Lakes roboships

Currently, there are about a dozen 1,000-foot bulk carriers that operate in the Great Lakes. They carry up to about 80,000 tons of bulk freight — rock, ore, salt or grain — in large contiguous holds. They do not carry containers like their gigantic ocean-going cousins.

If you keep your eyes open as you gaze out onto Lake Michigan, you can occasionally spot one of these ships. Now, close your eyes and ask if you are ready to accept that those ships might someday operate with no one in the wheelhouse. I know it’s the stuff of disaster movies, but imagine a 1,000-foot-long freighter barreling down the entrance of our harbor, headed for a smash-up with the Common Grounds coffee shop.

There are several current and former television series that have centered on evil artificial intelligences manipulating every part of our lives, killing us via traffic signal manipulation, screwing up hospital ventilators, and other AI-created mayhem. I dismiss such story telling until I read about accidents like the one in Arizona 2018 when a self-driving Uber struck and killed a woman who was jaywalking. The car’s AI decided that, since the woman wasn’t in a crosswalk, she must not have really been a pedestrian.

We hope future self-steering freighters on our shore will do better.