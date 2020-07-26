Square Peg, Round Hole: Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Like DeVuyst, Bleile is a tireless advocate of disability rights.

“The ADA is the foundation of legislation that gives all of us access to the accommodations that myself, students, and others need in order to access every aspect of life,” Bleile said. “Whether it be an education, a job, a place to live, or fun things to do out in the community. It truly helps to eliminate the barriers that stop people from living their life to the fullest.”

Lynn Breedlove, former Executive Director of Disability Rights Wisconsin, 1980-2012, shared his perspective on the changes the ADA made.

“A lot of people tend to focus on the big lawsuits and the changes to buildings and public transit and they are all important,” Breedlove said. “What’s not as obvious is that by making communities more accessible, physically, like libraries, buses, and stores, more and more people with disabilities are visible in their communities.

“They’re going into stores, restaurants, theaters and they are interacting with people in their communities. They are no longer out of sight, out of mind. The ADA has helped people gradually see people with disabilities as citizens, not as shut-ins who need to be in institutions.”