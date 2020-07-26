Square Peg, Round Hole: Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

When Pamela DeVuyst moved into a new apartment complex, she was excited to live in such a nice place, close to downtown and the lakefront.
That delight dissipated however, when she tried to shop at a nearby store and found she couldn’t enter. DeVuyst uses a wheelchair.
A Kenosha disability rights advocate with cerebral palsy, she knew her rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). A short time later, a wheelchair ramp was put in place.
There was a time not long ago when Pam and others with disabilities had no rights, not only to building access but also to employment, education, and even life within the community. Many were sent to institutions to live out their lives.
When the Civil Rights Act was signed into law in 1964, it wasn’t written to protect persons with disabilities. Nor was the Fair Housing Act of 1968. The Urban Mass Transportation Act of 1970 called for wheelchair lifts in mass transit vehicles. However, transit results weren’t seen for another 20 years.
There was a ribbon of hope in 1973, as President Nixon signed into law Section 504 of The Rehabilitation Act, after twice vetoing it, mostly based on fiscal concerns. The law was intended to prohibit discrimination on the basis of disability by federal agencies, public universities, and other institutions who benefit from federal funding.
After three years nothing had changed. While Nixon and President Ford worked on developing the regulations supporting the law, they never actually implemented them. Under President Carter’s administration, Joseph Califano, Secretary of Health, Education and Welfare, was appointed to review the regulations. His task force was missing one critical component, a person with a disability. Because of that, activists were concerned that any change made, would not be in their best interest. Califano in the meantime, continued his refusal to move it forward.
However, things would soon change. Disability rights activists were organizing.
In the 2020 documentary, Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution, Denise Sherer Jacobson, a Crip Camp attendee, writer and disability educator, summed up the blight of persons with disabilities prior to the ADA, “You were a square peg, and somehow you made yourself round enough to fit into their hole.” Many, including Sherer Jacobson, who attended Camp Jened, the summer camp that inspired the documentary, took part in what followed next.
In 1977, disability rights activists bravely took the matter into their own hands. They organized a month-long, sit-in protest of approximately 150 persons with disabilities. The protest lead to significant changes, and the final passing of the regulations.
It was a huge victory, but additional change was still needed. The regulations were limited and only included programs that were federally funded, neglecting employment, public services and accommodations.
It would be another 14 years before persons with disabilities were finally granted their Civil Rights through the ADA. Signed into law by President George H.W. Bush on July 26, 1990, it was long overdue.
DeVuyst knows all too well the struggles pre-ADA. She now serves as a Transit Commissioner and is a past board member of the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center. Her skills as a pre-school teacher play an important role at the Kenosha Public Museum where she works as a Museum Aide, assisting children and parents, with the interactive activities, as well as educating guests about the history within the museum’s walls.
The ADA made it possible for DeVuyst to get her degree and gain employment.
“The ADA gave me my independence, the freedom to go to work in the community, and simply be in the community and independent in my own life,” DeVuyst said. “The ADA has allowed me to go on trips and to conferences. Things I could never have done before.”
Because of the ADA, DeVuyst now has a caregiver who comes with her to help, making these things possible.
Amy Bleile, who also has cerebral palsy, holds two Masters — one in special-education and one in school social work. Bleile has additional bragging rights, having won multiple pageants, including Miss Wheelchair Wisconsin, 2012, and Miss Wheelchair Wisconsin USA 2017 and 2019.
Like DeVuyst, Bleile is a tireless advocate of disability rights.
“The ADA is the foundation of legislation that gives all of us access to the accommodations that myself, students, and others need in order to access every aspect of life,” Bleile said. “Whether it be an education, a job, a place to live, or fun things to do out in the community. It truly helps to eliminate the barriers that stop people from living their life to the fullest.”
Lynn Breedlove, former Executive Director of Disability Rights Wisconsin, 1980-2012, shared his perspective on the changes the ADA made.
“A lot of people tend to focus on the big lawsuits and the changes to buildings and public transit and they are all important,” Breedlove said. “What’s not as obvious is that by making communities more accessible, physically, like libraries, buses, and stores, more and more people with disabilities are visible in their communities.
“They’re going into stores, restaurants, theaters and they are interacting with people in their communities. They are no longer out of sight, out of mind. The ADA has helped people gradually see people with disabilities as citizens, not as shut-ins who need to be in institutions.”
Breedlove continued, “In the 1980 legislature you would almost never see a person who had a disability, and it wouldn’t have been a person with an intellectual disability. The ADA was a Civil Rights bill and a signal for people with disabilities to say, hey, I have a voice now, I can influence government.”
As with all civil rights, not everything changes the minute a signature appears on paper. Over time, things change for the better and activists continue to work tirelessly to move things forward and bring about the necessary change.
Bleile shares, “Although, we have made progress we still have work to do. I am so thankful for the people in the past who fought so hard to get the ADA passed. This is why I work so hard as an advocate now to help the future generations as the past generations did for me.”
Today is the 30th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and today, we celebrate that momentous victory. Let’s continue to work toward improved civil rights for everyone.
Paula J. Clark is community outreach coordinator with the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center.
