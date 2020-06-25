Students, educators need Congress to act on rural broadband

Challenges associated with the digital divide and education were present before COVID-19 — according to pre-COVID data from the Pew Research Center, 58 percent of eighth-grade students in the U.S. rely on the internet at their homes to do homework every day — but the pandemic has underscored the urgency with which the broadband gap must be tackled.

Wisconsin Rural School Alliance (WiRSA) believes our students and educators in rural communities deserve the same access to resources and experiences as those in better connected areas.

To deliver on this vision will require policymakers to act to fully bridge the broadband gap.

To be sure, several commendable efforts are already underway. For instance, WiRSA was encouraged to see the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) vote unanimously in February to adopt a plan to clear regulatory barriers to innovative solutions to increase the pace and cost-effectiveness of broadband deployments. WiRSA subsequently joined Connect Americans Now and 34 other organizations on comments filed in support of that important step.

But to completely tackle the digital divide, and ensure all our students and educators have access to the digital tools required for success, will require new action and dedicated resources from Congress.