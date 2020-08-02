Systemic racism stymies child and family development

Infant Mortality: Infant mortality and poor infant health outcomes take an emotional and financial toll on the community as a whole. In Wisconsin, babies born to African-American mothers are nearly three times more likely to die before their first birthdays than babies born to white mothers. The data shows that chronic stress due to racial and institutional discrimination is a key driver of poor birth outcomes. Researchers have explored root cause factors such as poverty, living in under-resourced neighborhoods, or low educational attainment, and numerous studies reach the same conclusion: Even after considering the influence of these factors, racism accounts for huge differences.

Expulsions & Discipline in Early Childhood & Childcare Settings: Young students who are expelled or suspended from childcare or PreK are as much as 10 times more likely to drop out of high school, experience grade retention, hold negative school attitudes, and face incarceration than those who are not. Some estimates have found that expulsion rates in early childhood programs are even higher than in K12 settings. All estimates have found large racial disparities, with young boys of color being suspended and expelled at disproportionately high rates. And while Black and Brown children are not more likely to engage in behaviors that call for disciplinary action, they are more likely than their peers to be disciplined for the same actions. According to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, Black children make up 18% of preschool enrollment, but 48% of preschool children suspended more than once.