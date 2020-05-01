The G20 is low profile but powerful in health efforts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On the world stage, as on other stages, flamboyant posturing gets attention, and can mask and distract from important work done elsewhere.

At the end of March, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proclaimed that the COVID-19 pandemic is the greatest threat to the planet since World War II. Guterres is a politician who served as prime minister of Portugal.

That claim might be a slight exaggeration. The decades following that war included the Cold War with periodic confrontations between the nuclear-armed superpowers, wars that could have escalated, and international virus pandemics in 1957-58 and 1968.

Meanwhile, on April 21 Qu Dongyu, the president of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), told agriculture ministers of the G20 (Group of 20) protecting world food supplies from contamination is a high priority. The G20 is comprised of nations with sizable economies, plus the European Union. His serious speech did not draw much media.

Qu is the first FAO leader from China. The current virus threat originated in China, and that nation must also be part of the solution. He was speaking on behalf of his FAO as well as the World Food Program, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development.