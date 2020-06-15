Today is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
View Comments
GUEST COMMENTARY

Today is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

{{featured_button_text}}

In 2019, Kenosha County investigated 369 cases of elder abuse, placing Kenosha fifth in the state, behind Milwaukee, Brown, Dane and Racine counties. Experts estimate only one in five abuse crimes are reported.

Monday, June 15, 2020, marks the 16th anniversary of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). The call to action around the world encourages communities to further their knowledge and understanding of abuse, neglect and exploitation of older adults, while working to protect and defend them.

According to the Administration for Community Living, it is estimated that 5 million older adults worldwide are abused, neglected and/or exploited each year. Financial abuse and exploitation costs billions each year. The financial impact often leaves elders unable to pay for basic needs such as food, housing and health care.

Abuse is not confined to age, social or economic status, race or ethnicity. Unfortunately, the abuser can also be anyone: a close family member, neighbor, health care worker or even someone the victim doesn’t know.

Kenosha County Adult Protective Services (APS) provides investigations, interventions, advocacy and support for adults over the age of 60 and adults ages 18-59 who are physically or cognitively disabled (adult at risk). An APS worker’s concern is for the health and well-being of the person at risk. After speaking with the individual and determining their needs and risk of harm, the worker will discuss options for improving the situation and supporting the individual’s rights. Throughout the investigation, the victim directs how much or how little change they want to make. APS will work to get the assistance needed to address the identified issues. This can range from getting resources for in home care and assistance to finding guardianship for someone who does not have capacity to make their own decisions.

It’s important to keep in mind that all referrals to APS are confidential and protect the identity of the person making the report.

There are several forms of abuse.

Physical Abuse can range from bruises and scratches to death. It can also include use of restraints, such as locking someone in a room, tying them down, etc.

Sexual Abuse includes unwanted sexual advances, including assaultive behavior accomplished through coercion, intimidation, force, or fear.

Emotional Abuse includes words that are threatening, humiliating or intimidating.

Neglect is the failure of a caregiver to provide basic needs such as food, water, personal care, shelter, and medical care.

Self-Neglect is failure of an adult at risk to provide for their basic needs, such as food, water, personal care, medical follow-up, business affairs, and safety.

Financial Abuse involves theft or misuse of money, credit cards, or property. It can also include the forced signature of documents for another person’s advantage or profit.

If you think you, or someone you know, may be a victim, call Adult Protectives Services at the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center, 262-605-6646. Office hours are Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After hours and holidays contact Adult Crisis, 262-657-7188.

Paula Clark.jpg

Paula Clark

Paula Clark is community outreach coordinator with Kensoha County Aging & Disability Resource Center.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: It's time to see ourselves in everyone else
Columnists

Commentary: It's time to see ourselves in everyone else

I was in Washington, D.C., when 14th Street burned following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968. Like many of us, I went on to witness more riots and rampages when other outrages against black men and women sparked that desperate need to take to the streets to say, "Listen to us! Stop this!" Now it's happening again. On June 1, I watched as, only blocks from my office, ...

Commentary: A woman for vice president? Not necessarily
Columnists

Commentary: A woman for vice president? Not necessarily

At the last nationally televised debate between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, both presidential candidates declared that they would nominate a woman as their vice presidential running mates. Biden also proclaimed that the first chance he'd get to appoint a U.S. Supreme Court Justice, he'd pick a black woman, adding "It's about time." This wrongheaded political gesture by the presumptive ...

Commentary: Retiring during a pandemic
Columnists

Commentary: Retiring during a pandemic

I am one of the lucky ones. I have spent my quarantine time healthy and safe in my comfortable home, with guaranteed income, plenty of food and a job that I can manage from my kitchen. But that job, as a faculty member at the University of Baltimore School of Law, ended this month. About a year ago, I decided, after almost 32 years, that this summer would be a good time to retire. I ...

Commentary: American society seems to be collapsing, but one thing still binds us
Columnists

Commentary: American society seems to be collapsing, but one thing still binds us

There is a word for what Americans are experiencing, what we have been experiencing for the past few years. There is a word for the division, the economic upheaval, the loss of faith in institutions, the erosion of the rule of law, the collapse of social norms and the despair so many of us feel. The word is anomie. The concept of anomie was developed by French sociologist Emile Durkheim in the ...

Commentary: Don't scapegoat protesters for coronavirus spread
Columnists

Commentary: Don't scapegoat protesters for coronavirus spread

As the police attack, bait and kettle protesters, many people have begun conjecturing about how the gatherings will impact the ongoing pandemic. And while I worry about the health of the protesters, and encourage them to get tested after they take to the streets, it's inherently ignorant and racist to blame protesters for the inevitable spike in the pandemic numbers. What about the governors ...

Commentary: Twitter mobs won't bring racial justice — they just make people afraid to think and talk
Columnists

Commentary: Twitter mobs won't bring racial justice — they just make people afraid to think and talk

Last week gave us more reason to believe that our president is an illiberal authoritarian, much like Vladimir Putin and the other overseas autocrats he admires. Faced with massive protests following the murder of George Floyd, Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr called on police to "dominate" the demonstrators and threatened to send active-duty military troops to subdue them. Yet ...

+10
Commentary: How fear makes Americans susceptible to Trump's magical thinking
Columnists

Commentary: How fear makes Americans susceptible to Trump's magical thinking

On June 1, President Trump told the nation that he could stop the unrest from nationwide protests and restore security in America: "We will succeed 100%. We will succeed. Our country always wins." Three weeks ago, he told the press he was taking hydroxychloroquine to ward off COVID-19. "I take it because I think I hear very good things," he said. "I want the people of this nation to feel good. ...

Commentary: Workers can refuse unsafe conditions
Columnists

Commentary: Workers can refuse unsafe conditions

The New York Times recently ran an article on the "painful reprisals" that some employees are experiencing for refusing to come back to what they feel are unsafe conditions. As businesses reopen after being shut down due to COVID-19, some of these workers are being fired outright. Others are being reported to state officials for having refused work, as a U.S. Labor Department guidance memo has ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics