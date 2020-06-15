Today is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

According to the Administration for Community Living, it is estimated that 5 million older adults worldwide are abused, neglected and/or exploited each year. Financial abuse and exploitation costs billions each year. The financial impact often leaves elders unable to pay for basic needs such as food, housing and health care.

Kenosha County Adult Protective Services (APS) provides investigations, interventions, advocacy and support for adults over the age of 60 and adults ages 18-59 who are physically or cognitively disabled (adult at risk). An APS worker’s concern is for the health and well-being of the person at risk. After speaking with the individual and determining their needs and risk of harm, the worker will discuss options for improving the situation and supporting the individual’s rights. Throughout the investigation, the victim directs how much or how little change they want to make. APS will work to get the assistance needed to address the identified issues. This can range from getting resources for in home care and assistance to finding guardianship for someone who does not have capacity to make their own decisions.