Together we’re better: Our purpose is clear at Building Our Future

A community in which every child has the opportunity and support structure to succeed in school and in life — regardless of race, ethnicity, ZIP code or income.
That is Building Our Future’s vision for Kenosha County, and it’s an objective that we’re excited to outline and celebrate in our newly published 2019 Impact Report.
Building Our Future is a network of community leaders representing all sectors of our community — public and private — committed to improving student outcomes.
Our partnership aims to unite existing programs, organizations and community resources to reach shared goals. All the while, we look to data to measure impact, continuously evaluating and improving processes while shining a light on successes.
We know that we can only get better results for our children and families when we work together. Hence the theme of our new report, “Together, We’re Better.”
So what did we accomplish in 2019? Here’s a brief look at the highlights from the report:
Our Collaborative Action Networks involved over 150 partners from various sectors of the community.
In response to research and firsthand accounts indicating that many families find it difficult to keep books in the home, our Community Engagement Network organized events that amounted to over 1,000 books being collected for both the Lincoln Middle School Library and almost 80 Brass Community School third-graders.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction selected Building Our Future and Kenosha Public Library as one of 20 community partner/public library teams for its Wisconsin Libraries Transforming Communities project. The 18-month project’s goals include preparing library staff and community partners for community engagement efforts; collecting community needs, wants and aspirations; creating and building sustainable community partnerships; and measuring the success of community engagement activities.
A team from our Smart Beginnings Network was accepted into the Early Learning Nation Cohort, a national learning cohort led by our national partner, StriveTogether, and the Center for the Study of Social Policy. This team will lead the community through a self-assessment process focused on the four Building Blocks, defined by CSSP and the National League of Cities, that make up Early Learning:
Community leadership, commitment, and public will to make early childhood a priority
Quality services that work for all young children and their families
Neighborhoods where families can thrive
Policies that support and are responsive to families
A team from our Early Grade Reading Network (involving KUSD and Kenosha Public Library) was selected to participate in StriveTogether’s Equitable Results Series, an intensive 10-month training program in Results Count and continuous improvement methodologies, with an emphasis on racial equity. The team is focusing on supporting efforts at Curtis Strange and Grant elementary schools and identifying opportunities to leverage the library’s outreach capacity and literacy expertise in support of these student populations.
Our Education, Career and College Readiness Network laid plans to continue its path of exploring pilots, including expanding transportation options to students and providing families and school staff with more mental health information and access.
We re-evaluated our approach to racial equity. Most recently we co-hosted a two-day workshop with the Kenosha Area Business Alliance led by the Racial Equity Institute with 40 community partners. The workshop is beginning to build a common language around racial equity and direct the focus on systems change work.
As I said, this meaningful work does not happen without collaboration with our partners — and that includes you.
Check out our full Impact Report at www.buildingourfuturekc.org, and contact us at info@buildingourfuture.org if you’re interested in joining in our work.
Tatjana Bicanin is executive director of Building Our Future.