Together we’re better: Our purpose is clear at Building Our Future

A community in which every child has the opportunity and support structure to succeed in school and in life — regardless of race, ethnicity, ZIP code or income.

That is Building Our Future’s vision for Kenosha County, and it’s an objective that we’re excited to outline and celebrate in our newly published 2019 Impact Report.

Building Our Future is a network of community leaders representing all sectors of our community — public and private — committed to improving student outcomes.

Our partnership aims to unite existing programs, organizations and community resources to reach shared goals. All the while, we look to data to measure impact, continuously evaluating and improving processes while shining a light on successes.

We know that we can only get better results for our children and families when we work together. Hence the theme of our new report, “Together, We’re Better.”

So what did we accomplish in 2019? Here’s a brief look at the highlights from the report:

Our Collaborative Action Networks involved over 150 partners from various sectors of the community.