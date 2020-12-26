Tommy Thompson: Why we need to improve prison education

I first started thinking about prisons during my early years in the Assembly, more than 50 years ago. I believed then, and I believe now, that we need to give people who have committed a crime a second chance.

I’ve been thinking more about this lately as I reflect on my accomplishments in political life and as I work to renew the Wisconsin Idea for the 21st century as president of the University of Wisconsin System. It’s clear to me now that our state hasn’t done enough to give prisoners another shot at a good life, and it’s equally clear that the UW has an opportunity to offer a solution.

That’s why I’m so passionate about the UW System Prison Education Initiative, our new plan to put qualified prisoners on the path to a bachelor’s degree. This initiative has the potential to change thousands of individual lives. Two-thirds of prisoners have less than five years to serve, which means they will be returning to society in the relatively near future. The initiative is an opportunity to make that return more successful.