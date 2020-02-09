United States' disease surveillance system is second to none

Within seven days of the first reports of a new coronavirus, scientists in China identified the new virus, named 2019-nCoV, and shared its sequence, so that other countries could diagnose it quickly to protect their citizens.

In order to aid the nation’s healthcare community in responding to the new virus, U.S. officials declared a public health emergency. This is an important step in raising awareness that will improve tracking and prevention efforts. Further prevention efforts include the CDC sending small teams of experts to specific areas of concern to assist in diagnosis and containment.

As news about the new coronavirus continues to be publicized, note that you have a higher chance of being infected with the flu virus. During last year’s flu season over 35 million Americans reported flu symptoms, 500,000 were ill enough to require hospitalization and 34,000 people died. It is wise to get the annual flu shot which is an effective vaccine for preventing infection.

Time will tell if the 2019-nCoV virus will result in a sustained epidemic in the U.S. Experts say it is unlikely and I agree with them due to our nation’s strong infectious disease monitoring and response systems, funded by our tax dollars. To view the latest CDC reports on the Coronavirus, visit: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/.

Cynthia Allen is a professor at Carthage College.

