United States' disease surveillance system is second to none

The World Health Organization has declared the new coronavirus a “public health emergency of international concern.” News of this outbreak has many wondering about the level of threat to themselves and their loved ones.
And who could blame them? Words like “emergency” and “international concern” are scary, however, don’t be alarmed. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports the immediate risk to the American public is low, and we can trust this public health agency.
Why? Because the United States has a disease surveillance system that is second to none. Congress has been passing laws and establishing funds for disease monitoring and prevention since the late 19th Century.
The National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System was established after WWII to monitor recurring and emergent diseases. One hundred and twenty diseases are labeled “notifiable” because health care providers are required, by law, to report any new cases of these diseases to their local or state health departments, which then passes the information to the CDC.
This information, analyzed and published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, is available online to the public. Recent infectious diseases outbreaks identified and contained because of information gathered through this surveillance system include Zika, and the SARS-associated coronavirus (SARS-CoV).
Within seven days of the first reports of a new coronavirus, scientists in China identified the new virus, named 2019-nCoV, and shared its sequence, so that other countries could diagnose it quickly to protect their citizens.
In order to aid the nation’s healthcare community in responding to the new virus, U.S. officials declared a public health emergency. This is an important step in raising awareness that will improve tracking and prevention efforts. Further prevention efforts include the CDC sending small teams of experts to specific areas of concern to assist in diagnosis and containment.
As news about the new coronavirus continues to be publicized, note that you have a higher chance of being infected with the flu virus. During last year’s flu season over 35 million Americans reported flu symptoms, 500,000 were ill enough to require hospitalization and 34,000 people died. It is wise to get the annual flu shot which is an effective vaccine for preventing infection.
Time will tell if the 2019-nCoV virus will result in a sustained epidemic in the U.S. Experts say it is unlikely and I agree with them due to our nation’s strong infectious disease monitoring and response systems, funded by our tax dollars. To view the latest CDC reports on the Coronavirus, visit: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/.
Cynthia Allen is a professor at Carthage College.