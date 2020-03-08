Voices in harmony: Working together to lift up our children
View Comments
GUEST COMMENTARY

Voices in harmony: Working together to lift up our children

{{featured_button_text}}

I called out and they came to our house. A group of educators, parents, business leaders, survivors and students gathered to explore ways to build resilience for our most vulnerable citizens: The children of our community.

We connected through conversation and song. We shared stories of achievements and continuing challenges. I am so grateful to have heard guests representing so many corners of our community and beyond, including Carthage College, Kenosha Rotary Club, Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism and Kenosha and Milwaukee area public schools.

Childhood trauma? I am a child of the Great Depression, when multiple families lived in one house. As children, we did not know anything different. My family taught us to cope and hold each other up. As it was then, as it is now, many children do not have the support I was blessed with from family and community to learn how to work through challenges.

There is a growing body of research and awareness of how Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) can affect brain development that limits a child’s ability to learn, play and socialize in a healthy way.

Childhood experiences of violence, neglect or other traumas continue to put a person at risk into adulthood for continuing issues of health problems, depression and abusive behavior. Trauma-informed practices approach development at every stage of life with a focus on building resilience, rather than all of the focus on the negative behaviors.

Yes, it does TAKE A VILLAGE. You, the reader, are that village. Our efforts to heal humanity are not far-fetched. It may be as simple as reminding yourself that every person you meet is a CHILD OF GOD. Regardless of our differences, we should understand that each person we encounter comes to us with their own unique background and viewpoints that are often different from our own.

Even if we cannot embrace those differences, that should not prevent us from working together to make our world a better place.

Without diplomas hanging on her wall, Mother Teresa said, “I cannot alone change the world, but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples.” Try it today.

Picture.jpg

Earlene Girman

Erlene Girman of Kenosha is a professional writer/speaker specializing in family and childhood development.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Why aren't we paying people with the coronavirus to stay home?
Columnists

Commentary: Why aren't we paying people with the coronavirus to stay home?

The rapid passage of an $8.3-billion emergency spending plan to fight the spread and severity of the coronavirus shows that Congress and the president are willing to set aside their petty partisanship in the face of the emerging health threat. That's reassuring. What's not is that they left out of the funding package an important tool to fight the spread of COVID-19: paying people with ...

+7
Commentary: Singapore's coronavirus transparency has lessons for the US
Columnists

Commentary: Singapore's coronavirus transparency has lessons for the US

  • Updated

There is something fascinating about reading Singapore's government-supplied coronavirus outbreak information. The data is organized as an unfolding, public story tracing relevant details of the known cases of COVID-19 diagnosed there. The website shares the age, sex and occupation of each person who has tested positive for the virus. It reveals where they travelled recently, and when they ...

Commentary: Making lynching a hate crime is long overdue
Columnists

Commentary: Making lynching a hate crime is long overdue

It took more than 100 years and 200 attempts, but the sick and heinous act of lynching is finally close to being deemed a federal hate crime in this country. The U.S. House, in a rare bipartisan act, overwhelmingly passed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act on Wednesday, with just four lawmakers opposed to it. The U.S. Senate, led by its three black members, passed similar legislation last year, ...

Commentary: The FCC wants to shut out the public — again
Columnists

Commentary: The FCC wants to shut out the public — again

President Donald Trump is not a big fan of open government. He likes to implement policies without having to deal with annoying inconveniences, like input from the public. For example, if you were chair of the Federal Communications Commission and you wanted to spend your time handing out favors to huge phone and internet providers like AT&T, T-Mobile and Comcast, having to consider public ...

+2
Commentary: A poor way to measure poverty
Columnists

Commentary: A poor way to measure poverty

The Census Bureau recently solicited advice on ways to develop more accurate measurements of poverty - a much-needed change. Year after year, the Bureau reports that more than 30 million Americans live in poverty. Yet it is widely acknowledged that the way government measures poverty is deeply flawed. The question is, what does it mean to be poor in the U.S.? According to the government's own ...

Commentary: Calling out loudmouthed New Yorkers is becoming a John Roberts specialty
Columnists

Commentary: Calling out loudmouthed New Yorkers is becoming a John Roberts specialty

  • Updated

Defending the independence of the federal courts against loudmouthed politicians from New York has become an unfortunate but necessary part of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.'s job. In 2018, after President Trump denounced a ruling against the administration by "an Obama judge," Roberts rebuked the president, declaring: "We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton ...

Commentary: The world needs businesses to speak out on climate. Workers can lead the charge
Columnists

Commentary: The world needs businesses to speak out on climate. Workers can lead the charge

When it comes to climate change, it's easy to see why many people struggle to figure out what they can do. Changing habits is important but seems insufficient - and changing big systems often seems impossible. But if you work for, or are considering working for, an influential company, you are in an incredibly powerful position to affect our course on climate. To understand why, it helps to ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics