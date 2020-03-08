Voices in harmony: Working together to lift up our children

I called out and they came to our house. A group of educators, parents, business leaders, survivors and students gathered to explore ways to build resilience for our most vulnerable citizens: The children of our community.

We connected through conversation and song. We shared stories of achievements and continuing challenges. I am so grateful to have heard guests representing so many corners of our community and beyond, including Carthage College, Kenosha Rotary Club, Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism and Kenosha and Milwaukee area public schools.

Childhood trauma? I am a child of the Great Depression, when multiple families lived in one house. As children, we did not know anything different. My family taught us to cope and hold each other up. As it was then, as it is now, many children do not have the support I was blessed with from family and community to learn how to work through challenges.

There is a growing body of research and awareness of how Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) can affect brain development that limits a child’s ability to learn, play and socialize in a healthy way.