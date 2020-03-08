Voices in harmony: Working together to lift up our children

I called out and they came to our house. A group of educators, parents, business leaders, survivors and students gathered to explore ways to build resilience for our most vulnerable citizens: The children of our community.
We connected through conversation and song. We shared stories of achievements and continuing challenges. I am so grateful to have heard guests representing so many corners of our community and beyond, including Carthage College, Kenosha Rotary Club, Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism and Kenosha and Milwaukee area public schools.
Childhood trauma? I am a child of the Great Depression, when multiple families lived in one house. As children, we did not know anything different. My family taught us to cope and hold each other up. As it was then, as it is now, many children do not have the support I was blessed with from family and community to learn how to work through challenges.
There is a growing body of research and awareness of how Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) can affect brain development that limits a child’s ability to learn, play and socialize in a healthy way.
Childhood experiences of violence, neglect or other traumas continue to put a person at risk into adulthood for continuing issues of health problems, depression and abusive behavior. Trauma-informed practices approach development at every stage of life with a focus on building resilience, rather than all of the focus on the negative behaviors.
Yes, it does TAKE A VILLAGE. You, the reader, are that village. Our efforts to heal humanity are not far-fetched. It may be as simple as reminding yourself that every person you meet is a CHILD OF GOD. Regardless of our differences, we should understand that each person we encounter comes to us with their own unique background and viewpoints that are often different from our own.
Even if we cannot embrace those differences, that should not prevent us from working together to make our world a better place.
Without diplomas hanging on her wall, Mother Teresa said, “I cannot alone change the world, but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples.” Try it today.
Erlene Girman of Kenosha is a professional writer/speaker specializing in family and childhood development.