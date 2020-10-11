Voices Kalli Hauter

Kalli Hauter is a downtown Kenosha resident and manager of House of Nutrition, 5824 Sixth Ave.

How can Kenosha change and become more inclusive:

"I believe what we need is a good, old-fashioned high school debate where people can come together to discuss things reasonably. We need unification to gain a better understanding of perspectives that aren't our own."

Question: What has to happen?

"We just need to get together to talk."

Question: What has been your experience of current events?

"As someone who lives in downtown, it was a little alarming at first. My dog was especially scared—we could hear all of the tires (from car fires) exploding. At my most scared I called and got renter's insurance and when there was curfew I packed everything I could and went to Racine where I couch-surfed for a while.

I have to say that (store owners) Mark (Wistar) and Dave (Hankins) have been a true blessing. They paid my week's salary so I could volunteer (repair and cleanup) with DKI. I joined the crew helping pass out food and water in Uptown. I sweated bullets in the sun and got splinters from the cheap plywood. On the other hand, the experience really checked me; I reassessed what's important in my life.

