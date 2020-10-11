 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voices Kalli Hauter
View Comments

Voices Kalli Hauter

{{featured_button_text}}
Kalli1

Kalli Hauter, downtown Kenosha resident and manager, House of Nutrition, 5824 Sixth Ave.

 Heather Poyner

Kalli Hauter is a downtown Kenosha resident and manager of House of Nutrition, 5824 Sixth Ave.

How can Kenosha change and become more inclusive:

"I believe what we need is a good, old-fashioned high school debate where people can come together to discuss things reasonably. We need unification to gain a better understanding of perspectives that aren't our own."

Question: What has to happen?

"We just need to get together to talk."

Question: What has been your experience of current events?

"As someone who lives in downtown, it was a little alarming at first. My dog was especially scared—we could hear all of the tires (from car fires) exploding. At my most scared I called and got renter's insurance and when there was curfew I packed everything I could and went to Racine where I couch-surfed for a while.

I have to say that (store owners) Mark (Wistar) and Dave (Hankins) have been a true blessing. They paid my week's salary so I could volunteer (repair and cleanup) with DKI. I joined the crew helping pass out food and water in Uptown. I sweated bullets in the sun and got splinters from the cheap plywood. On the other hand, the experience really checked me; I reassessed what's important in my life.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert