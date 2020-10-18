VOICES PROJECT -- ALVIN OWENS

EDUCATION GAP:

A community outreach to local businesses and worship centers to open its doors and time (virtually) for community tutoring at every grade and adult level. This would be a citywide effort to push an educational agenda to close the educational gap crisis... this could be a template for the country.

EMPLOYMENT GAP:

Entry level jobs are a dime a dozen. Yet, for an example, why does it take an arm and a leg to employ People of Color teachers and/or recruiting Black educators to Kenosha? Also, from factory positions to business jobs, why aren’t Black placements increasing like those of our white counterparts? This is something that we must all look at and work on a task force to improve.

HEALTH GAP:

Affordable healthcare. PERIOD.

What has been your experience?

I am very active in the communities I serve. Yet, it takes ALL of us in order to improve in the areas we are lacking in, in Kenosha. I may be the College Tour guy yet I’m dependent upon our community for support via financial resources and beyond.